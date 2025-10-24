Jalen Hurts of the Philadelphia Eagles Faces the New York Giants: Top 3 Fantasy QBin Week 8

Jalen Hurts of the Philadelphia Eagles Has Revenge on His Mind Against the New York Giants

Hurts and the Eagles aren’t the type to forget being embarrassed. After the Giants stunned them a couple of weeks ago on Thursday Night Football, Hurts now gets another shot in Week 8 — and the revenge factor looms large. The Eagles finally found their passing rhythm last week against the Minnesota Vikings, with A.J. Brown and DeVonta Smith both erupting for big plays. That’s a scary sign for a Giants defense that’s struggled to generate pressure or limit explosive passes.

Philadelphia’s offense looked like it finally found balance — Hurts threw with confidence and used his legs in key spots rather than as a crutch. That’s the version of the Eagles that made them Super Bowl contenders. Revenge spots like this tend to bring out the best in Hurts, and the locker room has circled this one since that prime-time loss.

Buy or Sell: Jalen Hurts as a Top-3 Fantasy Quarterback This Week

This is where the debate begins. On paper, the matchup screams upside — the Giants’ secondary is banged up, and their linebackers are still exploitable in coverage. Hurts has the talent, weapons, and game environment to post elite numbers. Still, “top-three fantasy quarterback” is a lofty bar.

Lamar Jackson of the Baltimore Ravens could possibly be back to his old tricks. Josh Allen of the Buffalo Bills remains a weekly cheat code. Even Baker Mayfield of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers has shown flashes in a soft matchup. That’s where the hesitation creeps in. Hurts might not need to do everything if the Eagles control this game early, and that limits his ceiling for fantasy volume. There’s also the “Tush Push” variable — as reliable as it’s been, the NFL seems poised to scrutinize it more closely, which could siphon off some of Hurts’ rushing TD equity.

Verdict: Sell, slightly. Hurts should finish top five, but top three feels just out of reach unless this turns into a shootout.

Betting Breakdown: Eagles vs. Giants (Week 8)

Spread: Eagles -7.5

Total: 44.5

Moneyline: Eagles -350, Giants +275

Philadelphia’s recent offensive rhythm suggests value on the team total over, especially if the passing attack continues to click. The revenge angle and a rejuvenated air game both point to an Eagles statement game. Meanwhile, New York’s offense hasn’t been consistent enough to trust, even against a secondary that’s been vulnerable at times.

Best Bet: Eagles -7.5 — This feels like a “get right and remind the division who’s boss” spot.

Player Prop to Watch: Jalen Hurts Anytime TD (+110) — Even with scrutiny on the Tush Push, the Eagles will find ways to get Hurts into the end zone.

New Orleans Saints Quarterback Watch: Rattler or Shough by Thanksgiving?

Fast-forwarding a bit, it’s already clear the Saints are headed for a reset. Sitting at 1–6, their playoff hopes are done, and the focus shifts to evaluation. By Thanksgiving — conveniently their bye week — it wouldn’t be shocking to see Tyler Shough get a look as the starter.

Spencer Rattler has been competitive, but if you’re New Orleans, you have to find out what you’ve got in Shough for 2026. The final month of the season is the perfect window to test him against live defenses. Expect the Saints to make that transition, especially if the losses pile up.

Verdict: Buy. By late November, Shough will likely be starting, giving New Orleans a glimpse at its potential future under center.

