Week 8 Fantasy Football Insights: Key Player Strategies

Can the Buffalo Bills Regain Their Fantasy Mojo?

Coming off a bye week, the Buffalo Bills return in a spot where they have to show some offensive life. The passing game hasn’t been as sharp, and the team hasn’t been covering spreads, but you’re still locking in Josh Allen as a must-start across all formats. Even in down weeks, Allen’s rushing floor gives him top-five fantasy potential every time out.

James Cook, though, has been a different story. After a disappointing effort before the bye, fantasy managers need to see him reestablish early-down rhythm. The Carolina Panthers’ defense can be run on, but Cook has to fend off goal-line vultures and stay involved in the passing game to justify RB1 expectations.

Fantasy Verdict: Allen remains elite. Cook’s value depends on volume.



Betting Angle: Bills are 1–5 ATS in their last six; the over is 4–1 in their home games this season.

Carolina’s Timeshare: Rico Dowdle vs. Chuba Hubbard

The Panthers’ backfield has become a full-on headache. A few weeks ago, Hubbard looked like a breakout RB2 after being signed to an extension. Then came Dowdle’s hot streak — nearly 450 total yards in two games — and now head coach Dave Canales insists it’s a timeshare.

From a fantasy perspective, that’s brutal. Running backs need rhythm, and splitting carries 12-12 helps no one. Still, Hubbard’s vision and short-yardage consistency make him the safer start if you’re forced to pick one. Dowdle becomes more of a desperation flex play in deeper leagues.

Fantasy Verdict: Start Hubbard if you must. Sit Dowdle unless you’re desperate.



Betting Angle: Carolina has hit the over in four of its past five due to improved offensive tempo and a leaky defense.

Lamar Jackson and the Baltimore Ravens’ Fantasy Revival

Jackson is questionable at best to play Sunday but if he does, the matchup with the Chicago Bears sets up well. The Bears’ defense has allowed multiple passing scores in five straight games, and Lamar’s dual-threat ability keeps his floor sky-high.

This could be a “stack spot” for daily fantasy players: Zay Flowers and Mark Andrews are both in play. Flowers’ target share has been solid even with up-and-down production, while Andrews remains the best red-zone bet in Baltimore.

On the other side, Caleb Williams is quietly a viable streamer this week. Baltimore’s defense hasn’t been dominant, and Williams’ mobility could turn this into a sneaky high-scoring shootout.

Fantasy Verdict: Start Lamar, Flowers, Andrews. Caleb is a fringe starter in 12+ team leagues.



Betting Angle: Over 46.5 feels light — both offenses can trade punches in a dome-controlled pace.

Veteran Backs in Transition: Derrick Henry of the Ravens and Saquon Barkley of the Philadelphia Eagles

It’s been an odd season for fantasy’s longtime RB1s. Henry and Barkley have been fine — but far from dominant. Both players are still startable due to volume, but neither offers the explosiveness fantasy managers once relied on.

Henry’s snap count has dipped slightly with Justice Hill mixing in, while Barkley’s production is being capped by poor offensive line play. You’re still starting both, but expectations need to be reset. They’re more mid-tier RB2s than locked-in studs.

Fantasy Verdict: Start both but temper ceiling expectations.



Betting Angle: Both the Tennessee Titans and New York Giants rank bottom-five in yards per carry — betting unders on rushing props has been profitable.

Next-Man-Up Value Plays: Rashad White and Emeka Egbuka of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers

With Bucky Irving sidelined, White continues to emerge as one of fantasy’s most consistent backs. He’s scored in every game Tampa Bay has played this season and remains the clear RB1 until Irving returns.

At wide receiver, Egbuka has entered weekly starter territory. His chemistry with the Buccaneers’ offense has been strong, and his target volume has stabilized near 8 per game.

Fantasy Verdict: White is an RB1 until further notice. Egbuka is a strong WR2/Flex play.



Betting Angle: White’s touchdown prop (Anytime TD +110) has hit in 5 of 6 games — ride it until it misses.

The New Orleans Saints’ Fantasy Picture: Chris Olave, Alvin Kamara, and the Taysom Hill Trap

The Saints are one of fantasy football’s trickiest teams to evaluate. Olave is a must-start after a strong bounce-back week, and Rashid Shaheed has big-play upside in deeper formats. But beyond that, it’s dicey.

Kamara looks like he’s nearing the end of his high-usage fantasy life cycle. He’s still playable, but the burst just isn’t there. And yes, Hill remains a gadget option — but chasing his touchdowns is a fast track to weekly disappointment.

Tight end Juwan Johnson has cooled off, and Sterling Shepard is only a desperation flex in full-PPR leagues.

Fantasy Verdict: Start Olave. Sit Kamara if you have depth. Avoid Hill roulette.



Betting Angle: Saints unders have cashed in five of six — the offense lacks red-zone consistency.

Tight End Toss-Up: Cade Otton of the Buccaneers vs. Dalton Kincaid of the Bills

If you’re streaming tight ends this week, Otton has touchdown appeal. He’s being used more in red-zone sets and could outscore higher-volume options like Kincaid if he finds pay dirt. In standard leagues, that’s the type of dice roll that can pay off during bye-week chaos.

Still, Kincaid’s role as Allen’s safety blanket keeps him viable in PPR formats. It’s a classic 50/50 call — floor vs. touchdown upside.

Fantasy Verdict: Kincaid safer in PPR; Otton worth the gamble in standard or DFS.



Betting Angle: Bills tight ends have scored in 3 of their last 4 games; Otton Anytime TD (+280) is live.

Final Fantasy Takeaway

This is a “volume week” for fantasy managers. With six teams on bye, you’re starting players you normally wouldn’t touch — and that’s fine. Focus on offensive environments that favor scoring, and fade timeshares or bad game scripts.

Best Fantasy Starts: Allen, Jackson, White, Flowers, Olave



DFS Value Plays: RJ Harvey of the Denver Broncos, Otton



Best Bets:

Bills Team Total Over 27.5

Rashad White Anytime TD (+110)

Ravens-Bears Over 46.5

