Sunday Night Football: Packers vs. Steelers Same Game Parlay

The NFL loves a good narrative, and they got exactly what they were looking for in tonight’s clash between the Pittsburgh Steelers and Green Bay Packers. As if two blue blood franchises weren’t enough, Aaron Rodgers suits up in black and yellow to try and take down his former squad, the Packers.

Target these wagers in Week 8's Sunday Night Football showdown between the Steelers and Packers!

Stadium: Acrisure Stadium

Location: Pittsburgh, PA

Where to Watch: NBC

Time: 8:20 p.m. ET

Spread: GB -3 | Total: 45.5

Moneyline: GB -154 | PIT +130

Leg 1: Steelers +130

With three teams below .500, the AFC North is the laughingstock of the NFL. Still, the Pittsburgh Steelers have locked down a 4-2 record to move to the front of the pack. They may be coming off a disheartening loss to the division rival, but we expect the Steelers to throw everything they have at the Packers on Sunday night.

Since the dawn of time, defense has been the defining characteristic of the Steelers; however, that hasn’t been the case this season. Pittsburgh ranks 28th in total defense, getting burned for 374.7 yards per game. They’ve stacked up well against the run, allowing 115.8 yards per game, but have been vulnerable against the pass while giving up 258.8 yards per game. Thankfully, that won’t be much of a concern against the Packers.

Green Bay has moved away from throwing the ball in recent weeks. The NFC North contenders rank fourth-last in passing percentage, turning to the air on 51.2% of plays. Moreover, Jordan Love has seen a decrease in efficiency in his recent appearances. Over his last two starts, the Packers’ quarterback has thrown for 438 yards, or a below-average 7.9 yards per pass attempt, with two touchdowns and one interception.

In an attempt to control the clock, the Packers will continue to run the ball more frequently on Sunday Night Football. But in doing so, they are running into the strength of the Steelers’ defense. Even if they do emphasize the passing attack, we don’t trust Jordan Love to deliver a game-changing performance. With that, Pittsburgh can grind out another victory in what will undoubtedly turn into a defensive slugfest.

Leg 2: Aaron Rodgers to Throw for 225+ Yards +100

Aaron Rodgers’ union with Mike Tomlin and the Steelers has turned out to be a mutually beneficial arrangement. The future Hall of Fame quarterback has breathed new life into the Steelers’ offense, and now Tomlin looks like a genius for bringing Rodgers in. We’re betting on a vintage Rodgers’ performance as he takes on his former squad for the first time.

Narrative notwithstanding, Rodgers has looked sharp in his most recent efforts. Over his last three starts, the four-time All-Pro has thrown for 684 yards, seven touchdowns against two interceptions, with a 72.1% completion percentage. That puts him close to his season-long benchmarks of 68.6% completion percentage, 211.7 passing yards, and 2.3 touchdowns per game, suggesting Rodgers is on a sustainable path forward.

At the same time, we’ve seen Green Bay’s defensive metrics deteriorate. Over their last three games, opponents are throwing for 256.0 yards per game against the Packers. Most recently, Jacoby Brissett looked like a Pro Bowler, completing 25 of 36 pass attempts for 279 yards and two touchdowns. But Joe Flacco and Dak Prescott enjoyed similar success against the Packers’ defensively misguided secondary.

We were tempted to take this prop up to 275, if not 300. Instead, we’re playing it safe and taking the plus-money on Aaron Rodgers to throw for at least 225 yards against the Packers.

Leg 3: Pat Freiermuth Any Time Touchdown Scorer +320

Pittsburgh has thrown it way back with their offensive schemes in 2025. While most teams have shifted to air raid-esque offenses, the Steelers are out here running three tight end sets whenever they can. Their old-school play-calling has necessitated more involvement from all their tight ends, and we expect Pat Freiermuth to continue his upward trajectory in Week 8.

Freiermuth is coming off his best game as a professional football player. The Penn State product hauled in five of six targets last time out, turning those receptions into 111 yards and two touchdowns. His renewed chemistry with Rodgers will go a long way to ensuring he remains a focal point in the passing attack.

Moreover, Freiermuth’s presence in the passing game is likely to continue. Granted, he hit a two-week lull in Weeks 4 and 6, but the Steelers’ primary tight end has played at least 50.0% of the snaps in the four other contests. With a 76.5% catch rate and 14.4 yards per reception, Freiermuth is a virtual lock to see increased usage and involvement moving forward.

Over their last three games, the Packers have allowed opposing tight ends to pull down 21 of 24 pass attempts for 141 yards and three touchdowns. Surely, Freiermuth can match that production while making a big impact at home. We could target any of Freiermuth’s props, but we see the most value in backing him as an anytime touchdown scorer.

We’re anticipating an upset victory on Sunday Night Football in Week 8. Parlaying the Steelers moneyline, Aaron Rodgers to throw for 225 yards or more, and Pat Freiermuth as an anytime touchdown scorer could yield bettors a promising +992 return.

