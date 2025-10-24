Minnesota Vikings’ Quarterback Strategy

Who Starts at Quarterback for the Minnesota Vikings in Week 9?

The Vikings entered 2025 with a clear plan: hand the keys to first-round rookie J.J. McCarthy and build around a young, high-upside offense. That plan looked good — for about a half. McCarthy flashed poise and accuracy before an early-season injury derailed things, forcing head coach Kevin O’Connell to turn to veteran Carson Wentz. For a while, Wentz was serviceable — until this past week, when it all came undone.

Now, as Minnesota sits at 3-4 with one of the league’s toughest remaining schedules, the question becomes: what’s next at quarterback?

Buy or Sell: J.J. McCarthy Will Start in Week 9

This feels like less of a debate and more of an inevitability. O’Connell has to find out what he has in McCarthy. You already know what Wentz is — a short-term fill-in who isn’t part of the future. If McCarthy’s healthy enough to go (and he looked it on the sideline last night), it’s time to give him the job back. Minnesota’s playoff odds are slipping fast, and there’s no reason to ride out a lost year with a veteran placeholder.

That said, fantasy managers should temper expectations. The Vikings face a brutal midseason gauntlet, and McCarthy will likely experience rookie growing pains against top-10 defenses. He’s a dynasty buy but a redraft fade until the schedule softens.

Verdict: Buy — if McCarthy can walk, he starts Week 9.

The Wild Card: Max Brosmer

If there’s a curveball in this discussion, it’s Brosmer. The rookie backup has quietly generated buzz inside the building and among Vikings beat writers, who’ve noted his pocket composure and quick release. Minnesota kept showing him on camera last week, hinting at potential consideration for a look down the line.

Still, the counterargument is straightforward: if they really wanted to see Brosmer, they would’ve played him when the game got out of hand. Instead, they stuck with Wentz — a clear indication the coaching staff isn’t ready to throw another rookie into the fire just yet.

If McCarthy isn’t 100%, Brosmer could get a surprise start, but that’s a long shot scenario. Think of him as the “break glass in case of emergency” option for now.

Verdict: Sell — Brosmer isn’t starting yet, but he’s worth monitoring in deep dynasty formats.

Fantasy Fallout: The Return of Joe Flacco of the Cincinnati Bengals?

While Minnesota sorts out its quarterback carousel, another veteran is suddenly relevant again — Joe Flacco. Coming off a monster fantasy performance against the Pittsburgh Steelers, Flacco draws the New York Jets this week. No Sauce Gardner, no Garrett Wilson, and a questionable Breece Hall mean this Jets team could be overmatched.

Flacco’s chemistry with Ja’Marr Chase is undeniable, and if Cincinnati builds an early lead, he could feast again before handing things off to the run game. The only concern is game script — if this one turns into a blowout, Flacco’s fantasy volume could dry up late.

Still, the upside is real. Against a depleted Jets defense, he’s a strong QB1 streamer and a DFS tournament dart worth firing.

Verdict: Buy — Flacco is a viable Week 9 fantasy start, especially in one-QB formats.

Betting Breakdown: Vikings QB Uncertainty and Fantasy Market Implications

Vikings Week 9 Line (Projected): Opponent -3.5 | Total: 41.5

QB Prop Outlook: No passing yard or TD lines available until starter confirmed

Fantasy Implication: McCarthy’s start boosts Jordan Addison and T.J. Hockenson value modestly due to volume upside. Wentz starting would cap both ceilings.

Oddsmakers will likely hold off on posting Minnesota props until O’Connell makes an announcement midweek. But here’s the actionable angle — if McCarthy starts and the line moves against Minnesota, there’s buy-low opportunity on Vikings overs in live markets. Rookie volatility is priced in, but the talent ceiling remains high.

Bottom Line: Evaluation Over Results

O’Connell’s hand is forced. The Vikings must use the second half of the season to answer the most important question in the franchise: Is McCarthy their guy?

