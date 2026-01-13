Paydirt Picks: Top Anytime TD Bets for 2026 NFL Divisional Round
Paul Connor
Host · Writer
The Divisional Round is arguably the best time of the entire NFL calendar. The pretenders are gone, the No. 1 seeds are rested, and the stars are ready to shine. But we aren’t just looking for winners this weekend; we’re looking for who finds the paint.
With that said, here are my favorite touchdown scorer props for the slate, including one at plus money!
Note: All odds are courtesy of FanDuel Sportsbook and are subject to change after the publication of this article.
1. DEN RB RJ Harvey (-135) vs. Buffalo Bills
- Harvey (12 total TDs) draws a smash spot against a porous Buffalo run defense. The Bills surrendered a league-high 18 rushing touchdowns to running backs while allowing 4.99 YPC in the regular season. Those struggles continued in the Wild Card round, where they allowed a massive 6.7 YPC.
- The rookie has proven lethal near the goal line as a pass-catcher, scoring four of his five receiving touchdowns in the red zone on nine targets.
- Harvey enters the postseason with serious momentum, having found the end zone in five of his final six games to close out the regular season.
- Buffalo ranked in the bottom half of the league in red zone defense during the regular season, allowing opponents to score touchdowns on 60.78% of their trips.
2. SEA TE AJ Barner (+175) vs. San Francisco 49ers
- Barner ranked second on the Seahawks this season in red zone targets (13) and receiving touchdowns (6).
- While he hasn’t scored against the 49ers yet this year, the metrics suggest Barner is due. San Francisco’s defense surrendered the sixth-most touchdowns to tight ends in the regular season and struggled to cover the position last week, giving up a TD to Philadelphia’s Dallas Goedert.
