Live NowLive
DIRECTV
Samsung TV Plus
Roku TV
Amazon Prime Video
FireTV
LG Channels
Vizio
Xiaomi
YouTube TV
FuboTV
Plex
Sling Tv
VIDAA
TCL
FreeCast
Local Now
Sports.Tv
Stremium
Rad TV
Free Live Sports
YouTube

WATCH

LISTEN

NFL · 2 hours ago

Paydirt Picks: Top Anytime TD Bets for 2026 NFL Divisional Round

Paul Connor

Host · Writer

VIEW MORE

The Divisional Round is arguably the best time of the entire NFL calendar. The pretenders are gone, the No. 1 seeds are rested, and the stars are ready to shine. But we aren’t just looking for winners this weekend; we’re looking for who finds the paint.

With that said, here are my favorite touchdown scorer props for the slate, including one at plus money!

Note: All odds are courtesy of FanDuel Sportsbook and are subject to change after the publication of this article.

1. DEN RB RJ Harvey (-135) vs. Buffalo Bills

  • Harvey (12 total TDs) draws a smash spot against a porous Buffalo run defense. The Bills surrendered a league-high 18 rushing touchdowns to running backs while allowing 4.99 YPC in the regular season. Those struggles continued in the Wild Card round, where they allowed a massive 6.7 YPC.
  • The rookie has proven lethal near the goal line as a pass-catcher, scoring four of his five receiving touchdowns in the red zone on nine targets.
  • Harvey enters the postseason with serious momentum, having found the end zone in five of his final six games to close out the regular season.
  • Buffalo ranked in the bottom half of the league in red zone defense during the regular season, allowing opponents to score touchdowns on 60.78% of their trips.

Tackle the Odds with SportsGrid’s Expert NFL Game Picks and NFL Player Prop Picks.

2. SEA TE AJ Barner (+175) vs. San Francisco 49ers

  • Barner ranked second on the Seahawks this season in red zone targets (13) and receiving touchdowns (6).
  • While he hasn’t scored against the 49ers yet this year, the metrics suggest Barner is due. San Francisco’s defense surrendered the sixth-most touchdowns to tight ends in the regular season and struggled to cover the position last week, giving up a TD to Philadelphia’s Dallas Goedert.

Stay ahead of the game and elevate your sports betting experience with SportsGrid.

EDITOR'S PICKS

NFL Depth Charts
NFL Kalshi Picks
NFL Kalshi Player Props
Jan 17 4:30 PM
SpreadMoneyTotal
BUF

BUF

+2.5

-104

O 47.5

DEN

DEN

-2.5

-104

U 47.5

Jan 17 8:00 PM
SpreadMoneyTotal
SF

SF

+7.5

N/A

O 45.5

SEA

SEA

-7.5

N/A

U 45.5

BETTING NEWS

Casino · 3 months ago
The Fairness of Regulated Online Gaming Explained
Casino · 3 months ago
Stepper Slots: Online Games That Replicate Classic 3-Reel Format
Casino · 3 months ago
Seasonal Slots: Themes &amp; Special Editions That Lean Into the Calendar
Casino · 3 months ago
Slot Exclusives: What Players Should Know
Casino · 4 months ago
The Most Popular Slots Are Popping Up Online Faster Than Ever

FUTURES

Sport Logo
NFL · 3 hours ago
2026 NFL Playoff Bracket Following Wild Card Weekend
Sport Logo
NFL · 5 hours ago
Miami Dolphins Eye Jeff Hafley as Potential Head Coach
Sport Logo
NFL · 3 days ago
Cleveland Browns Coaching Debate: Schwartz vs. McDaniel
Sport Logo
NFL · 3 days ago
Coaching Carousel & Changes in NFL Markets for 2026
Sport Logo
NFL · 3 days ago
New York Giants Coach Race: Stefanski vs. Harbaugh