Paydirt Picks: Top Anytime TD Bets for 2026 NFL Divisional Round

The Divisional Round is arguably the best time of the entire NFL calendar. The pretenders are gone, the No. 1 seeds are rested, and the stars are ready to shine. But we aren’t just looking for winners this weekend; we’re looking for who finds the paint.

With that said, here are my favorite touchdown scorer props for the slate, including one at plus money!

1. DEN RB RJ Harvey (-135) vs. Buffalo Bills

Harvey ( 12 total TDs ) draws a smash spot against a porous Buffalo run defense. The Bills surrendered a league-high 18 rushing touchdowns to running backs while allowing 4.99 YPC in the regular season. Those struggles continued in the Wild Card round, where they allowed a massive 6.7 YPC.

on nine targets. Harvey enters the postseason with serious momentum, having found the end zone in five of his final six games to close out the regular season.

to close out the regular season. Buffalo ranked in the bottom half of the league in red zone defense during the regular season, allowing opponents to score touchdowns on 60.78% of their trips.

2. SEA TE AJ Barner (+175) vs. San Francisco 49ers

Barner ranked second on the Seahawks this season in red zone targets (13) and receiving touchdowns (6) .

and . While he hasn’t scored against the 49ers yet this year, the metrics suggest Barner is due. San Francisco’s defense surrendered the sixth-most touchdowns to tight ends in the regular season and struggled to cover the position last week, giving up a TD to Philadelphia’s Dallas Goedert.

