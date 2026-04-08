PFF’s Grades the Worst Free Agent Signing for All 32 NFL Teams

The Audit: Which Regression Candidate Is Your Biggest Sell?

We’ve seen the grades, and for some teams, the red flags are more like sirens. Whether it’s a team paying for a name they remember from 2022 or a GM over-leveraging on a projection that has yet to hit the tape, the 2026 season will be defined by these high-stakes gambles.

The QB Floor: Is Daniel Jones at $44M APY the most dangerous contract in the AFC South, or can the Colts hide his 21st-ranked efficiency?

The Defensive Reach: Can the Raiders justify Top-8 money for Quay Walker after a season where his PFF grade (46.0) ranked near the bottom of the league?

The Secondary Sieve: Will the Commanders' bet on Amik Robertson backfire after he allowed a 107.3 passer rating last year?

Sound off in the comments: Which of these PFF-panned moves is the most likely to get a GM fired by 2027? Don't forget to Like and Follow for more deep dives into the 2026 NFL transaction cycle!