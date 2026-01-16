Pro Football Doc, Dr. David Chao, breaks down some key injuries to watch ahead of NFL Divisional Weekend.

First of all, Buffalo at Denver. Buffalo is decimated at the wide receiver position in terms of depth. Curtis Samuel may be elevated from injured reserve for Buffalo, and Ed Oliver has a chance to play. However, linebacker Terrel Bernard is iffy with a calf injury, and the Bills are also thin at the safety position.

Denver, meanwhile, is relatively healthy. We also have to watch Dre Greenlaw coming off his hamstring injury.

San Francisco continues to be banged up. George Kittle is out, but it’s not just George Kittle; there are also linebacker issues. The good news is that Trent Williams appeared to play OK at left tackle despite his hamstring injury.

Seattle is the healthier side, with left tackle Charles Cross coming back, and overall, they are in better shape health-wise.

There are two key concussions: one player is likely to play, and one is likely to miss, and they match up against each other. The Patriots’ number one corner, Christian Gonzalez, is likely to clear concussion protocol and play.

Houston’s number one wide receiver, Nico Collins, is dubious in our opinion. Not because of the six-day turnaround or video review, but because this would be Collins’s second concussion this season. Typically, you don’t clear within one week from a second concussion, and the independent neurologist in Houston will not be swayed by the fact that this is a playoff game.

It’s very cold, but I’m questioning just how cold it will be. I’ve lived in Chicago and Minnesota, and the phrase “too cold to snow” is real. If it’s going to snow, it usually won’t be bitterly cold. Fingers crossed for a great game there. Chicago has lost some key players. Their left tackle went out with a patellar tendon rupture. Braxton Jones might get called up off injured reserve and cleared to play. They also lost their middle linebacker to an ankle fracture, along with some other issues at wide receiver. Rome Odunze is still likely to have surgery at the end of Chicago’s season, whenever that is, and he’ll be limited.

The Rams are hoping to get right guard Kevin Dotson back and are otherwise fairly healthy in that matchup. Davante Adams and his hamstring appear to be fine at this point in time.