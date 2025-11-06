Raiders vs Broncos Most Bet 1st TDs | NFL Week 10 Thursday Night Football

Week 10’s Thursday Night Football matchup between the Las Vegas Raiders and Denver Broncos has drawn heavy action in the first touchdown market, and it’s not hard to see why. With stars like Courtland Sutton and J.K. Dobbins headlining the odds, bettors are backing familiar names to strike early.

Here’s a breakdown of the most bet players to score the game’s first touchdown at BetMGM.

LV vs DEN Matchup Board: Odds & Predictions, Free Picks, Prop Bets Today & Injury Updates

1. Courtland Sutton (DEN) +700

Courtland Sutton has been the model of consistency for the Broncos, leading the team with 38 catches for 566 yards and four touchdowns, ranking 11th in the NFL in receiving yards. He’s scored in four games this season, spreading his TDs out. The Raiders’ defense ranks 19th in yards allowed (333.4 per game) and has surrendered 11 passing touchdowns, tied for the ninth fewest in the league. With his red-zone reliability, Sutton remains a go-to target to open the scoring.

2. J.K. Dobbins (DEN) +475

JK Dobbins has been a steady force in the Denver backfield, ranking fifth in the NFL with 695 rushing yards to go along with four touchdowns. His combination of vision and power has made him the Broncos’ preferred option in goal-line situations. The Raiders have allowed nine rushing touchdowns to running backs, the third-most in football, making Dobbins one of the sharpest early-score bets on the board.

3. Bo Nix (DEN) +1200

When it comes to value, Bo Nix provides intriguing upside. The second-year pivot has already found the end zone three times on the ground, showing his dual-threat ability in the red zone. The Raiders’ defense has struggled to contain mobile quarterbacks, allowing the fourth-most rushing TDs to QBs (three) this season. Denver could easily use a designed run or read-option to get Nix into the end zone early.

4. Ashton Jeanty (LV) +750

For Las Vegas, Ashton Jeanty continues to be one of the team’s most versatile weapons. He’s totaled 487 rushing yards on 124 carries and 133 receiving yards with three touchdowns through the air. Denver’s defense ranks eighth against the run (93.1 YPG) but has been vulnerable to dual-threat backs, especially in short-yardage situations. If the Raiders open with a scripted drive, Jeanty’s red-zone versatility makes him a strong candidate to strike first.

5. Brock Bowers (LV) +900

Brock Bowers has quickly become a nightmare for opposing defenses, catching 31 passes for 352 yards and exploding for three touchdowns last week against the Jacksonville Jaguars. His chemistry with Geno Smith continues to grow, and his size-speed combo makes him the focal point in the red zone. The Broncos have allowed 53.6 receiving yards per game to tight ends and have been middle-of-the-pack in coverage inside the 20, giving Bowers a real shot at an early score.

Blitz the Books with SportsGrid’s 4- & 5-Star NFL Game Picks and NFL Player Prop Bets.

TNF Raiders vs Broncos 1st Bet Anytime TDs

1. Courtland Sutton (DEN) +700

2. J.K. Dobbins (DEN) +475

3. Bo Nix (DEN) +1200

4. Ashton Jeanty (LV) +750

5. Brock Bowers (LV) +900

Tackle the Odds with SportsGrid’s Expert NFL Game Picks and NFL Player Prop Picks.

Thursday Night Football 1st Touchdown Market Closing Bell

The first touchdown market for Raiders vs. Broncos is loaded with playmakers capable of scoring in multiple ways. Sutton and Dobbins lead the field as the top favorites, but value bettors are gravitating toward Bowers and Jeanty to break through early. Expect plenty of red-zone action in this AFC West primetime tilt.

All BetMGM data is based on tickets and straight bets