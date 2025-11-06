Raiders vs Broncos Most Bet Anytime TDs | NFL Week 10 Thursday Night Football

Week 10’s Thursday Night Football matchup between the Las Vegas Raiders and Denver Broncos has drawn heavy attention in the anytime touchdown market. Bettors are backing reliable scorers and dual-threat options as both teams look to gain ground in the AFC West race.

Let’s break down the most bet touchdown scorers for Thursday night at BetMGM.

1. Courtland Sutton (DEN) +160

Courtland Sutton continues to deliver for the Broncos as their top red-zone target. The veteran wideout ranks 11th in the NFL with 566 receiving yards and has four touchdown catches through nine games. He’s scored in four games this season, proving to be a trusted option when the offense gets inside the 20. The Raiders’ defense ranks 19th in total yards allowed (333.4 per game) and 23rd in scoring defense (26.3 PPG) while being tied for ninth in passing touchdowns allowed (11). Sutton’s size and route precision make him a strong favorite to hit pay dirt again.

2. Evan Engram (DEN) +280

Evan Engram remains a steady piece in Denver’s short passing game, posting 26 catches for 215 yards and one touchdown on the year. While the Raiders’ defense ranks 21st against the pass (224 YPG), they’ve been surprisingly stingy against tight ends, surrendering only two touchdowns to the position this season. Still, Engram’s consistent target share near the goal line keeps him firmly in the scoring conversation, especially with Denver’s red-zone offense trending upward.

3. Bo Nix (DEN) +310

Bo Nix’s mobility continues to be a difference-maker for the Broncos’ offense. The second-year dual-threat quarterback has totaled 1,976 passing yards, 207 rushing yards, and three rushing touchdowns this season, scoring on the ground in two games. The Raiders have allowed the fourth-most rushing touchdowns to opposing quarterbacks (three), making Nix’s legs a legitimate weapon near the end zone. Expect at least a few designed runs for the former Oregon standout in key scoring situations.

4. RJ Harvey (DEN) +200

RJ Harvey’s versatility as a runner and receiver has been invaluable for Denver. He’s totaled 205 rushing yards, 166 receiving yards, and six total touchdowns (two rushing, four receiving) this season. Facing a Raiders defense that’s struggled to contain running backs, allowing nine rushing touchdowns (third-most in the NFL), Harvey is primed for another productive night. His balanced workload gives him multiple paths to finding the end zone.

5. Troy Franklin (DEN) +190

Troy Franklin continues to emerge as one of Denver’s most explosive young playmakers. The second-year wideout has 37 receptions for 385 yards and four touchdowns, scoring in three games this season. The Raiders’ secondary has been vulnerable to downfield threats, allowing the 10th-most passing touchdowns to wide receivers (nine). With Nix’s trust in his former college teammate evident, Franklin could easily strike again against a defense that’s prone to giving up chunk plays through the air.

Thursday Night Football Anytime Touchdown Market Closing Bell

The anytime touchdown market for Raiders vs. Broncos is stacked with offensive potential. Sutton remains the go-to scoring option, Harvey offers balance out of the backfield, and Nix brings rushing upside from the quarterback spot. Expect bettors to stay heavy on these names as Thursday night’s matchup unfolds.

All BetMGM data is based on tickets and straight bets