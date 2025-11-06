Raiders vs Broncos Most Bet Player Props | NFL Week 10 Thursday Night Football

Week 10’s Thursday Night Football brings an AFC West clash between the Las Vegas Raiders and Denver Broncos, and the betting action is heating up at BetMGM. Bettors are zeroing in on a mix of running backs, tight ends, and emerging playmakers who’ve become key parts of their offenses.

Let’s break down the most bet player props for tonight’s matchup.

LV vs DEN Matchup Board: Odds & Predictions, Free Picks, Prop Bets Today & Injury Updates

1. Ashton Jeanty (LV) Over 17.5 Receiving Yards (-115)

Ashton Jeanty continues to be a dual-threat weapon for the Raiders’ offense, catching 20 of 23 targets for 133 yards and three touchdowns this season. He’s gone over this number twice while landing exactly on 17 once. The Broncos’ pass defense ranks sixth in the NFL, giving up just 186.8 passing yards per game, but they’ve allowed 31.1 receiving yards per game to opposing running backs, putting Jeanty in a strong position to hit this modest total.

2. Brock Bowers (LV) Over 64.5 Receiving Yards (-120)

The second-year tight end has already become a matchup nightmare. Brock Bowers has 31 catches for 352 yards, averaging 70.4 yards per game and going over this total twice this season. Last week against the Jacksonville Jaguars, he erupted for 12 receptions on 13 targets for 127 yards and three touchdowns. Denver has been average against tight ends, allowing 53.6 receiving yards per game to the position, but Bowers’ volume and athleticism make him one of the top tight end props of the week.

3. Michael Mayer (LV) Over 21.5 Receiving Yards (-120)

Michael Mayer has quietly been productive, catching 15 passes for 133 yards while going over this number three times this season. His short-area route usage and red-zone presence give him a steady floor in a matchup against a stout Broncos defense that can be beaten by tight ends underneath. Expect Mayer to pick up a few key chain-moving catches to clear this mark.

4. RJ Harvey (DEN) Over 13.5 Receiving Yards (-140)

RJ Harvey has developed into a consistent pass-catching option for the Broncos, hauling in 23 of 26 targets for 166 yards this season. He’s gone over this prop in six different games, showing strong chemistry in Denver’s short passing game. The Raiders’ defense ranks 21st overall against the pass (224 YPG) but has been stingy against running backs through the air, giving up just 25.5 receiving yards per game, good for ninth-best. Still, Harvey’s usage and reliability make this number too low.

5. Ashton Jeanty (LV) Under 15.5 Rushing Attempts (-125)

While Jeanty has been heavily involved overall, his rushing workload has fluctuated. The Raiders’ lead back has 124 carries for 487 yards (3.9 YPC) and averages 15.5 carries per game, going over this total four times this year. Against a Broncos defense that ranks eighth against the run (93.1 YPG) and limits overall rushing volume (25.4 carries per game allowed), Jeanty could once again find more success catching passes than pounding the rock.

Blitz the Books with SportsGrid’s 4- & 5-Star NFL Game Picks and NFL Player Prop Bets.

TNF Raiders vs Broncos Most Bet Props

1. Ashton Jeanty (LV) Over 17.5 Receiving yards -115

2. Brock Bowers (LV) Over 64.5 Receiving yards -120

3. Michael Mayer (LV) Over 21.5 Receiving yards -120

4. RJ Harvey (DEN) Over 13.5 Receiving yards -140

5. Ashton Jeanty (LV) Under 15.5 Rushing attempts -125

Tackle the Odds with SportsGrid’s Expert NFL Game Picks and NFL Player Prop Picks.

Thursday Night Football Player Props Market Closing Bell

Bettors are expecting a tight, low-scoring battle in Denver, but that hasn’t slowed down the prop action. Bowers and Jeanty headline the slate as popular plays, while Mayer and Harvey bring sneaky value in what could be a game defined by short, efficient passing.

All BetMGM data is based on tickets and straight bets