Ranking the 9 Open Head Coach Jobs by Appeal Right Now

1. Atlanta Falcons

The Atlanta Falcons are a key turn away from being Super Bowl contenders. For years, this franchise has loaded up on top offensive playmakers. They have potential All-Pros at every position on offense, and a plethora of young talent on defense. Whoever takes over this team doesn't need to overhaul the roster; they have to implement systems that work. Keep your eye on this head coaching gig, because whoever lands it is the presumptive Head Coach of the Year in 2026.

