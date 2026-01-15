Ranking the Top 10 NFL Head Coach Candidates Right Now

10. Mike McDaniel

Things deteriorated quickly in Miami. After two winning seasons with the Dolphins, Mike McDaniel went 15-19 over his final two seasons at the helm. Moreover, he failed to record a postseason win in any of his first two seasons. Despite his limited success this season, McDaniel has shown that he has the offensive chops to hang with the best of them. He may need to rebuild his reputation before another team is willing to give him a shot as a head coach, but he can do precisely that in Motor City.

Best Fit: Detroit Lions (Offensive Coordinator)

