NFL · 3 hours ago

Seahawks vs Cardinals: Best NFL Anytime TD Scorers for Thursday Night Football

Paul Connor

Host · Writer

Week 4 in the NFL kicks off with an NFC West showdown as the Arizona Cardinals (2-1) host the Seattle Seahawks (2-1) on Thursday Night Football.

Here is everything you need to know, along with our best anytime touchdown scorer props for each side!

Note: All odds and props are courtesy of FanDuel Sportsbook and are subject to change after the publication of this article.

Game Information & Where to Watch

  • Date: Thursday, Sept. 25, 2025
  • Time: 8:15 p.m. ET
  • Location: State Farm Stadium in Glendale, AZ
  • TV: Amazon Prime Video
  • Stream: NFL+
  • Spread: Seahawks -1.5 (-110) | Total: 43.5
  • Moneyline: Seahawks (-126), Cardinals (+108)

SEA WR Jaxon Smith-Njigba Anytime TD (+176)

JSN is proving last year’s breakout was no fluke, ranking second in the league in receiving yards (323) and fifth in catches (22). The 23-year-old reeled in his first touchdown of the season in last week’s win over the Saints and now takes aim at a Cardinals secondary riddled with injuries. Arizona is also allowing the most receptions per game to wideouts. The matchup and usage point to a fruitful outing from the rising star, and perhaps another trip to the end zone.

Tackle the Odds with SportsGrid’s Expert NFL Game Picks and NFL Player Prop Picks.

ARI RB Trey Benson Anytime TD (+122)

James Conner’s season-ending ankle injury has vaulted Trey Benson to the top of Arizona’s backfield. Benson was already carving out a role before Conner went down, and should now handle the bulk of the carries, including valuable goal-line work. Seattle’s defense has been stout, but Benson’s expanded opportunity makes him a worthwhile bet to hit paydirt.

Stay ahead of the game and elevate your sports betting experience with SportsGrid.

