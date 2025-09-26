Shedeur Sanders of the Cleveland Browns Says He Is Better Than Starting NFL Quarterbacks

The Quote Heard Around Cleveland

The Sanders family has never shied away from bold statements, and Sanders delivered one this week. The Browns’ emergency quarterback—and current scout-team arm—declared he’s “better than a lot of the quarterbacks” starting on Sundays. Confidence is one thing, but reality is another. Sanders is currently buried behind Joe Flacco and Dillon Gabriel on the depth chart, and Kevin Stefanski hasn’t shown any indication that he’s moving up soon.

Why Fantasy Managers Care

From a fantasy football perspective, Sanders doesn’t carry direct value right now. He’s not seeing game action, and he hasn’t even established himself as the backup. But the quote does raise questions about Cleveland’s quarterback situation, which has been a disaster for fantasy purposes.

Joe Flacco has been inefficient, limiting the upside of the passing game.

Dillon Gabriel is the current No. 2 option, but he’s a developmental rookie not ready to elevate the offense.

Cleveland playmakers like Jerry Jeudy and David Njoku are being dragged down by lackluster QB play.

If Sanders somehow forces his way into the mix, the fantasy conversation shifts—but right now, this is little more than noise.

Betting Angle: Browns’ Offensive Struggles

Sportsbooks have already adjusted to Cleveland’s quarterback woes:

Team Totals : The Browns’ weekly team total sits near the bottom of the board, often in the 17–19 point range.

Player Props : Unders on Jeudy’s yardage and Njoku’s receptions have been cashing consistently.

Futures Market: Cleveland’s playoff odds have lengthened significantly, reflecting a lack of offensive trust.

If anything, Sanders’ comments highlight what bettors already know: until the Browns stabilize at quarterback, backing their offense is a risky proposition.

The Reality Check

Sanders may believe he’s better than several starters, but right now he’s not better than Gabriel on the Browns’ own depth chart. That’s telling. Fantasy managers can ignore this situation for now, but dynasty league players should keep it in the back of their minds. If Sanders does eventually get a shot, his dual-threat ability from college could make him a speculative add.

Fantasy Play: Ignore in redraft; stash in deep dynasty only



Betting Play: Continue leaning under on Browns offensive props until QB clarity improves

