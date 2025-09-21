Sunday Night Football: Chiefs vs. Giants Same Game Parlay

‌



It’s been a rough start to the season for the Kansas City Chiefs and the New York Giants. Both teams are searching for their first win, and thankfully, that will come on Sunday Night Football. The Giants host the Chiefs at MetLife Stadium for an inter-conference tilt on Sunday Night Football. The price has come down on the Chiefs as we approach kick-off. Still, there’s no way KC leaves the Big Apple without its first win in hand.

These are the bets we’re targeting in our Same Game Parlay!

Where to Watch Kansas City Chiefs vs. New York Giants

Stadium: MetLife Stadium

Location: East Rutherford, NJ

Where to Watch: NBC

Time: 8:20 p.m. ET

Spread: KC -5.5 | Total: 44.5

Moneyline: KC -295 | NYG +240

Leg 1: Chiefs -295

While they may be 0-2, the Chiefs are operating efficiently on both sides of the ball. Their defensive prowess will be the difference as they escape this inter-conference battle with their first win in hand.

Kansas City remains a stout defensive authority. Despite taking on two Super Bowl contenders, the Chiefs have held opponents to a paltry 315.5 yards per game, the 10th-fewest in the NFL. At the same time, their offense has been able to churn out a respectable 332.0 yards per game, balancing their passing and rushing attacks.

The Giants don’t share those same successes. While its offense has been flourishing, it hasn’t been enough to offset New York’s defensive shortcomings. The Giants give up the most yardage in the NFL, letting opponents burn them for 474.5 yards per game. Predictably, that correlates with a staggering 30.5 points per game.

The Chiefs can’t afford to drop three in a row to start the season, and there’s nothing the Giants’ defense can do to prevent that from happening. We’re taking a firm position on the Chiefs’ moneyline, expecting them to secure the much-needed win versus New York.

Leg 2: Patrick Mahomes Over 27.5 Rushing yards -112

It’s time for Patrick Mahomes to put the Chiefs on his back and carry them to victory. The perennial MVP candidate is primed for his best effort of the season and should have no problem eclipsing 27.5 rushing yards against the Giants.

Mahomes has been more selective when he takes off, but his quality-over-quantity approach is paying off. The Chiefs’ quarterback has 13 rushing attempts on the season, which he has translated to a whopping 123 yards. Mahomes ran for 57 yards in the season opener, following that up with 66 more rushing yards last time out. That total is sure to increase versus the Giants’ wonky defense.

New York has abandoned any semblance of defensive integrity. The Giants are giving up the most yards per game, with 177.5 of those coming on the ground. In Week 1, Jayden Daniels went off for 68 rushing yards on 11 carries. Then, the usually stationary Dak Prescott trotted for 17 yards on just three carries in Week 2. Mahomes should mimic both of those quarterbacks, and get the ball moving on the ground.

His meaty 9.5 yards per rushing attempt may be on the unsustainable end of the spectrum, but Mahomes should have no problem burning the Giants for at least 28 more yards on Sunday. We’re adding the over on his rushing prop to our Same Game Parlay.

Leg 3: Russell Wilson Under 223.5 Passing Yards -112

Russell Wilson is looking to enhance his legacy, but the early returns in 2025 aren’t promising. The 10-time Pro Bowler has seen a decline in his metrics, a spiral that is sure to continue against the Chiefs. As such, we’re backing him to come up short of his passing yards prop on Sunday Night Football.

Wilson has had issues across the board. We’ve seen a decline in his metrics, with his completion percentage falling to 60.3% to start the season. Further, we’re anticipating a decrease in his yards per pass attempt over the coming games. In two starts, Wilson is averaging 7.9 yards per pass attempt, reversing an unflattering trend over the previous three seasons.

Since 2023, Wilson has averaged 7.1 yards per pass attempt, bringing his career average down to 7.7. Inevitably, his 2025 benchmark should start to regress, yielding fewer yards per game in the process.

The Chiefs held Jalen Hurts to just 102 passing yards last week. Wilson should have an equally hard time poking holes in KC’s defense, and will eventually fall below his passing yards prop. We’re taking under 223.5 passing yards in Week 3.

Sunday Night Football: Chiefs vs. Giants Same Game Parlay Picks +304

Chiefs -295

Patrick Mahomes Over 27.5 Rushing Yards

Russell Wilson Under 223. Passing Yards

The Chiefs should have no problems adding to the Giants’ defensive woes in Week 3 and securing their first win of the season. With that, we’re backing Mahomes to go over 27.5 rushing yards and Russell Wilson to come up short of his passing yards prop. Bettors will net +304 if all three picks hit.

