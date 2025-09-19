Live NowLive
NFL · 2 hours ago

NFL Week 3 Most Bet Underdogs: Lions, Bengals, Cardinals

Sportsgrid Staff

Host · Writer


Here are the most bet NFL underdogs from BetMGM betting insights, featuring the Detroit Lions, Cincinnati Bengals, Arizona Cardinals, and Houston Texans.

Have all the intel you need? Free, actionable information is just one click away! Sign up for our daily newsletter, SportsGrid Daily.

Most bet underdogs to win (tickets)

Detroit Lions +195

Detroit’s physical style on both sides of the ball makes them a live dog, even against a tough Ravens team. If Jared Goff protects the football and the Lions’ front seven contains Baltimore’s run game, they have a real chance to pull the upset.

Cincinnati Bengals +125

The Bengals’ passing attack gives them the edge in any close contest. If Joe Burrow gets protection, Cincinnati has the firepower to outduel Minnesota and cash as a slight underdog.

Arizona Cardinals +135

Arizona’s defense has been opportunistic early in the season, and its offense is improving at finishing drives. If they can force turnovers and capitalize in the red zone, they’re capable of stealing this matchup.

Houston Texans +105

The Texans’ young core has shown resilience, and their defense is strong enough to disrupt Jacksonville’s rhythm. With C.J. Stroud settling into a groove, Houston has a clear path to grind out a divisional win.

New England Patriots +110

The Patriots have a new identity under head coach Mike Vrabel. A rebuilt roster and a sturdier offensive line fuel optimism for a rebound after last year’s four-win campaign. Still, the franchise’s ceiling ultimately depends on the growth and consistency of second-year quarterback Drake Maye.

Stay ahead of the game and elevate your sports betting experience with SportsGrid.

