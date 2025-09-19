NFL Week 3 Most Bet Underdogs: Lions, Bengals, Cardinals

‌



Most bet underdogs to win (tickets)

Detroit’s physical style on both sides of the ball makes them a live dog, even against a tough Ravens team. If Jared Goff protects the football and the Lions’ front seven contains Baltimore’s run game, they have a real chance to pull the upset.

The Bengals’ passing attack gives them the edge in any close contest. If Joe Burrow gets protection, Cincinnati has the firepower to outduel Minnesota and cash as a slight underdog.

Arizona’s defense has been opportunistic early in the season, and its offense is improving at finishing drives. If they can force turnovers and capitalize in the red zone, they’re capable of stealing this matchup.

The Texans’ young core has shown resilience, and their defense is strong enough to disrupt Jacksonville’s rhythm. With C.J. Stroud settling into a groove, Houston has a clear path to grind out a divisional win.

The Patriots have a new identity under head coach Mike Vrabel. A rebuilt roster and a sturdier offensive line fuel optimism for a rebound after last year’s four-win campaign. Still, the franchise’s ceiling ultimately depends on the growth and consistency of second-year quarterback Drake Maye.

