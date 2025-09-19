NFL Week 3 Most Bet Anytime Touchdowns: Will Saquon Score?

Week 3 of the 2025 NFL season brings several intriguing matchups, and bettors are locking in on the anytime touchdown market. At BetMGM, the most popular tickets feature a mix of established stars, versatile dual-threat quarterbacks, and a pair of longshot value plays looking to deliver.

Let’s break down the most bet anytime touchdown scorer props for Week 3.

Luke Musgrave Anytime Touchdown (+275)

Luke Musgrave has been quiet to start the season, with three catches for 36 yards and no scores for the Green Bay Packers. He also failed to find the end zone in 2024, finishing with seven catches for 45 yards. Bettors, however, are intrigued by his matchup. The Cleveland Browns allow just 146 passing yards per game (third in the NFL) but have struggled in the red zone, giving up 2.5 passing touchdowns per contest — the third-most in the league. That defensive split gives Musgrave sneaky value to break through for his first career touchdown.

Jalen Hurts Anytime Touchdown (-140)

Jalen Hurts remains one of the league’s most bankable red-zone rushing threats. Through two games, he has 77 rushing yards and three touchdowns, averaging 3.3 yards per carry. Last season, he rushed for 633 yards and a quarterback-best 14 rushing touchdowns. The Los Angeles Rams have been solid against the run, ranking 18th at 111.5 rushing yards allowed per game and have yet to allow a rushing touchdown in 2025, but Hurts’ unique usage near the goal line makes him the favorite to cash again.

Saquon Barkley Anytime Touchdown (-160)

Saquon Barkley continues to anchor the Philadelphia Eagles‘ offense with 148 rushing yards (ninth in the NFL) and two touchdowns, tied for fifth-most. He’s averaging 3.7 yards per carry and has also contributed 30 receiving yards. Last season, Barkley exploded for 2,005 rushing yards, 278 receiving yards, and 15 total touchdowns. Against a Rams defense allowing 111.5 rushing yards per game, Barkley’s ability to handle high volume in the red zone makes him a strong anytime TD option.

Kenneth Walker Anytime Touchdown (-150)

Kenneth Walker has been efficient with 125 rushing yards on 5.4 yards per carry this season, adding four catches for 17 yards and one score on the ground for the Seattle Seahawks. Last season, he logged 573 rushing yards, 299 receiving yards, and eight total touchdowns. The New Orleans Saints have been solid against the run (111.5 yards allowed per game, tied for 18th) but vulnerable to running backs in the passing game, giving up the 10th-most receiving yards and already two touchdown catches to the position. Walker’s dual-threat role gives him multiple paths to score.

Dak Prescott Anytime Touchdown (+600)

Dak Prescott hasn’t scored yet this season, rushing for 20 yards on four carries, but bettors are taking a flier at +600. He did score once on the ground last season and is averaging 274.5 passing yards per game in 2025. The Chicago Bears’ defense presents opportunity, ranking sixth-worst against the run (148.5 rushing yards allowed per game) and giving up three rushing touchdowns — tied for sixth-most. They’ve also allowed 31 rushing yards and a score to quarterbacks this season, making the Dallas Cowboys pivot an intriguing long shot.

Week 3 Most Bet NFL Anytime Touchdowns

Luke Musgrave +275

Jalen Hurts -140

Saquon Barkley -160

Kenneth Walker -150

Dak Prescott +600

Week 3’s anytime touchdown market shows bettors split between proven stars and value plays. Hurts and Barkley headline as heavy red-zone favorites, Walker brings versatility, Musgrave offers longshot appeal in a weak red-zone defense matchup, and Prescott could deliver sneaky value against a vulnerable Bears front.

All BetMGM data is based on tickets and straight bets