Live NowLive
Samsung TV Plus
Roku TV
Amazon Prime Video
FireTV
LG Channels
Vizio
Xiaomi
YouTube TV
FuboTV
Plex
Sling Tv
VIDAA
TCL
FreeCast
Local Now
Sports.Tv
Stremium
Rad TV
Free Live Sports
YouTube

WATCH

LISTEN

NFL · 2 hours ago

NFL Week 3 Most Bet Totals: Cowboys vs Bears, Lions vs Ravens

Sportsgrid Staff

Host · Writer


Here are the most bet NFL totals from BetMGM betting insights, featuring Green Bay Packers vs. Cleveland Browns and Detroit Lions vs. Baltimore Ravens.

Have all the intel you need? Free, actionable information is just one click away! Sign up for our daily newsletter, SportsGrid Daily.

Most bet Totals (tickets)

Dallas Cowboys at Chicago Bears Over 50.5

Dallas has the type of offense that can pile up points quickly, and Chicago’s defense has been shaky against explosive passing games. The Bears, meanwhile, can score on the ground and push tempo if they avoid mistakes. Both defenses have shown vulnerabilities, which makes a high-scoring affair likely, though poor weather or stalled drives could temper the pace.

Detroit Lions at Baltimore Ravens Over 53.5

Detroit’s offense is firing on all cylinders, while Baltimore’s attack has plenty of ways to stretch defenses. Both teams can score in bursts, and oddsmakers are expecting points. While the Ravens’ defense could slow things down at home, the overall matchup leans toward another high-output game where both sides trade touchdowns.

Houston Texans at Jacksonville Jaguars Under 44

This total sits lower because both teams can struggle to finish drives. Houston’s defense tends to grind down games, and Jacksonville has been inconsistent moving the ball. Unless turnovers spark short fields, the pace could favor a tighter, lower-scoring result, though a fast start from either offense would threaten the Under.

Kansas City Chiefs at New York Giants Under 45

Kansas City games typically scream “Over,” but the Giants’ best chance is to slow the tempo and limit possessions. If the Chiefs control the game early, they could lean on the run and keep the clock moving. A shootout is always possible with Mahomes, yet the number here reflects a more methodical outcome where New York struggles to keep pace.

Cincinnati Bengals at Minnesota Vikings Over 42.5

With both teams equipped with playmakers on offense, this total feels reachable. The Bengals’ passing game and Minnesota’s ability to score at home suggest steady points on both sides. It’s not a massive number, so even a moderately competitive matchup could clear it, though mistakes or a slow start could keep the game in the low 40s.

Stay ahead of the game and elevate your sports betting experience with SportsGrid.

MORE ARTICLES

MORE ARTICLES

NFL Week 3 Most Bet Underdogs: Lions, Bengals, Cardinals

NFL · 3 hours ago

Sportsgrid Staff

NFL Week 3 Most Bet Games & Spreads: Packers vs Browns, Cowboys vs Bears

NFL · 3 hours ago

Sportsgrid Staff

NFL Week 3 Most Bet 1st Touchdowns: Jacobs and Hurts Popular Plays

NFL · 4 hours ago

Sportsgrid Staff

NFL Week 3 Most Bet Anytime Touchdowns: Will Saquon Score?

NFL · 4 hours ago

Sportsgrid Staff

NFL Week 3 Most Bet Player Props: Bijan's Busting Loose

NFL · 5 hours ago

Sportsgrid Staff

The NFL Sunday Parlay That You Need to Consider (Week 3)

NFL · 6 hours ago

Gabriel Santiago

NFL Week 3: Player Props to Target This Sunday

NFL · 7 hours ago

Paul Connor

5 Best Defenses in the NFL Right Now (Week 3)

NFL · 10 hours ago

Gabriel Santiago

NFL Best Bets: Top 2 Betting Picks for Week 3

NFL · 12 hours ago

Gabriel Santiago

Week 3 Thursday Night Football: Dolphins vs Bills NFL Betting Trends

NFL · 1 day ago

Sportsgrid Staff