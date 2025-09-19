NFL Week 3 Most Bet Totals: Cowboys vs Bears, Lions vs Ravens

‌



Most bet Totals (tickets)

Dallas has the type of offense that can pile up points quickly, and Chicago’s defense has been shaky against explosive passing games. The Bears, meanwhile, can score on the ground and push tempo if they avoid mistakes. Both defenses have shown vulnerabilities, which makes a high-scoring affair likely, though poor weather or stalled drives could temper the pace.

Detroit’s offense is firing on all cylinders, while Baltimore’s attack has plenty of ways to stretch defenses. Both teams can score in bursts, and oddsmakers are expecting points. While the Ravens’ defense could slow things down at home, the overall matchup leans toward another high-output game where both sides trade touchdowns.

This total sits lower because both teams can struggle to finish drives. Houston’s defense tends to grind down games, and Jacksonville has been inconsistent moving the ball. Unless turnovers spark short fields, the pace could favor a tighter, lower-scoring result, though a fast start from either offense would threaten the Under.

Kansas City games typically scream “Over,” but the Giants’ best chance is to slow the tempo and limit possessions. If the Chiefs control the game early, they could lean on the run and keep the clock moving. A shootout is always possible with Mahomes, yet the number here reflects a more methodical outcome where New York struggles to keep pace.

With both teams equipped with playmakers on offense, this total feels reachable. The Bengals’ passing game and Minnesota’s ability to score at home suggest steady points on both sides. It’s not a massive number, so even a moderately competitive matchup could clear it, though mistakes or a slow start could keep the game in the low 40s.

Stay ahead of the game and elevate your sports betting experience with SportsGrid.