NFL Week 3 Most Bet 1st Touchdowns: Jacobs and Hurts Popular Plays

The Week 3 NFL slate is packed with primetime talent, and bettors at BetMGM are zeroing in on the first touchdown scorer market. From dual-threat quarterbacks to workhorse backs and red-zone targets, the public is backing a mix of stars and value plays to strike first.

Let’s break down the most bet first touchdown scorer props for Week 3.

Tackle the Odds with SportsGrid’s Expert NFL Game Picks and NFL Player Prop Picks.

Saquon Barkley 1st Touchdown (+380)

Saquon Barkley has opened strong in 2025, rushing for 148 yards (ninth in the NFL) with two touchdowns, tied for fifth-most. He also added 30 receiving yards. Last season, he exploded for 2,005 rushing yards, 278 receiving yards, and 15 total touchdowns. The Los Angeles Rams’ defense is middle of the pack against the run, allowing 111.5 rushing yards per game, giving Barkley a favorable chance to cash early as Philadelphia’s lead back.

Stay ahead of the game and elevate your sports betting experience with SportsGrid.

Jalen Hurts 1st Touchdown (+475)

Jalen Hurts is always a threat to hit paydirt first for the Philadelphia Eagles. He has 77 rushing yards and three touchdowns already this year, after leading all quarterbacks with 14 rushing scores last season. While the Rams have yet to allow a rushing TD in 2025, Hurts’ red-zone usage — essentially functioning as a goal-line back — makes him a prime candidate to strike first at solid value.

Tucker Kraft 1st Touchdown (+750)

Tucker Kraft has stepped up early for the Green Bay Packers, catching eight passes on 11 targets for 86 yards and two touchdowns. Last season, he hauled in 50 catches for 707 yards and seven scores. The Cleveland Browns’ defense has been tough against the pass, allowing only 146 yards per game, but they’ve given up the third-most passing TDs in the NFL (2.5 per game). Kraft’s red-zone chemistry makes him a dangerous first TD option at +750.

Josh Jacobs 1st Touchdown (+300)

Josh Jacobs remains one of the league’s busiest backs, ranking third in carries with 42 through two weeks. He’s rushed for 150 yards and two touchdowns, while last year he put up 1,329 rushing yards and 16 total scores. This week, though, he faces a brutal test: Cleveland’s defense has allowed a league-low 91 rushing yards all season and just one rushing touchdown. Despite the tough matchup, bettors are backing Jacobs’ volume to give him the first score.

Bijan Robinson 1st Touchdown (+310)

Bijan Robinson has one receiving touchdown this year but is still searching for his first rushing score. Last season, he racked up 15 total touchdowns, including four in two games against the Carolina Panthers. The matchup is favorable: the Panthers have allowed the eighth-most rushing yards in the league (282 through two games) and two ground scores already this year. Bettors see the Atlanta Falcons’ back’s breakout potential to hit the board first.

Blitz the Books with SportsGrid’s 4- & 5-Star NFL Game Picks and NFL Player Prop Bets.

Week 3 Most Bet NFL 1st Touchdowns

Saquon Barkley (PHI) +380

Jalen Hurts (PHI) +475

Tucker Kraft (GB) +750

Josh Jacobs (GB) +300

Bijan Robinson (Atl) +310

The Week 3 first touchdown market highlights a balance of proven stars and high-usage players. Barkley and Hurts headline as Philadelphia’s red-zone engines, Kraft offers red-zone value against a leaky Browns pass defense, Jacobs brings sheer volume against a stingy run unit, and Bijan Robinson is a prime candidate for positive touchdown regression in a soft matchup.

All BetMGM data is based on tickets and straight bets