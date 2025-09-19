NFL Week 3 Most Bet Player Props: Bijan’s Busting Loose

Week 3 of the 2025 NFL season is here, and BetMGM’s player prop markets are buzzing with action. Bettors are piling in on wide receivers, running backs, and tight ends who have already shown consistency early this year — plus a few who draw favorable matchups against leaky defenses.

Let’s break down BetMGM’s most bet NFL props for Week 3.

Tyler Warren Over 47.5 Receiving Yards (-110)

Tyler Warren has impressed as a rookie, catching 11 passes on 16 targets for 155 yards through two weeks for the Indianapolis Colts. He’s gone over this total in both games so far, and his collegiate résumé — 104 catches, 1,233 yards, eight touchdowns at Penn State last year — shows his production isn’t a fluke. With the Tennessee Titans ranking 21st in passing defense (allowing 228 yards per game), bettors see Warren continuing his breakout run.

Wan’Dale Robinson Over 42.5 Receiving Yards (-120)

Wan’Dale Robinson has quickly become a focal point of the New York Giants’ passing attack, hauling in 14 of 18 targets for 197 yards (seventh-most in the NFL) and a touchdown. He’s cleared this line in both games this season and went over it nine times in 2024. With the Kansas City Chiefs ranking middle-of-the-pack in pass defense (15th, 199 yards allowed per game), bettors expect Robinson’s volume to push him past this number again.

Alvin Kamara Over 22.5 Receiving Yards (-120)

Alvin Kamara has just 33 receiving yards for the New Orleans Saints this season, but faces a dream matchup against the Seattle Seahawks’ defense. The Seahawks have given up the most receptions and yards to running backs in the NFL so far — 9.5 catches and 105.5 yards per game to the position. Kamara averaged nearly 40 receiving yards per game last season and cleared this total in 11 contests. Bettors are banking on volume in a plus matchup to get him over the number.

Kyle Pitts Over 37.5 Receiving Yards (-135)

Kyle Pitts has 96 yards on 11 catches through two games for the Atlanta Falcons, going over this line once so far. Last year, he averaged 35 yards per game and topped this number seven times. He also managed 85 total yards in two meetings with the Carolina Panthers in 2024. With the Panthers giving up a league-high 94 receiving yards per game to tight ends this season, bettors expect Pitts’ athleticism and target share to deliver.

Bijan Robinson Over 81.5 Rushing Yards (-115)

Bijan Robinson ranks fifth in the league with 167 rushing yards, averaging 4.9 yards per carry. He exploded for 143 yards on 22 carries last week against the Minnesota Vikings and went over this number 11 times as a rookie in 2024. Against Carolina specifically, Robinson dominated with 170 and 95 rushing yards in two matchups. With the Panthers ranking 25th in rush defense (141 yards allowed per game), bettors are siding heavily with Atlanta’s bell cow.

Week 3’s most bet props spotlight young playmakers and proven stars in favorable matchups. Tyler Warren and Wan’Dale Robinson bring volume-driven upside, Alvin Kamara gets a defense that struggles against backs, Kyle Pitts faces a tight-end-friendly secondary, and Bijan Robinson continues his workhorse role. Bettors are leaning on production trends and defensive weaknesses to find value across the board.

All BetMGM data is based on tickets and straight bets