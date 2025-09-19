NFL Best Bets: Top 2 Betting Picks for Week 3

Thank the heavens, the NFL season (and all its spoils) has finally returned. Summer is on its way out, and fall is on the horizon. With that, there are betting opportunities nearly every day between now and next January. We’ve got you covered for Week 3!

The Las Vegas Raiders (1-1) are looking to bounce back on the East Coast this weekend. They’ll visit the Washington Commanders (1-1) just outside of the nation’s capital. With both squads coming off losses, who can rally their side: Jayden Daniels or Geno Smith?

The Raiders were kept out of the end zone in Week 2. When folks were expecting an improved Las Vegas offense, they produced only 218 total yards in their home opener. Of course, running back Ashton Jeanty and tight end Brock Bowers are talented athletes, but this unit lacks explosion.

In its last bit of action, Washington fell short at Lambeau Field. Daniels also sustained a knee injury, which leaves his status for this Sunday uncertain. However, I firmly believe that backup signal caller Marcus Mariota is up to the task should he get the starting nod. Mariota has a solid receiving corps in Terry McLaurin, Deebo Samuel, and Zach Ertz.

Las Vegas has surrendered 326.5 yards per game in 2025. They’ll enter this Week 3 matchup in Landover on only six days’ rest. Across the way, the Commanders will be operating with nine days of rest. Going against a field-goal spread (at FanDuel Sportsbook), I am eager to lay the three points with Washington.

Best Bet: Commanders -3 (-115)

Stadium: SoFi Stadium

SoFi Stadium Location: Inglewood, CA

Inglewood, CA Where to Watch: CBS

CBS Time: 4:05 p.m. ET

4:05 p.m. ET Spread: LAC -2.5 (-120) | Total: 45.5

LAC -2.5 (-120) | 45.5 Moneyline: DEN +132 | LAC -156

The Denver Broncos (1-1) will embark on their first real rest of the 2025 campaign when they visit the Los Angeles Chargers (2-0) in Week 3. Ironically, that pits together two former University of Oregon quarterbacks in Bo Nix and Justin Herbert.

This AFC West showdown from the “City of Angels" should be a fantastic game. These are two of the top-three defenses from a year ago; Denver allowed 18.3 PPG in 2024 while the Bolts gave up only 17.7 PPG. With high-quality coaching on both sidelines, this will be a “chess, not checkers," type of matchup.

The Chargers are still humming on defense this season. With most main contributors from 2024 back in 2025, this group surrendered just 15.0 PPG through two contests. The secondary for Los Angeles is especially good—they’ve already registered three interceptions.

I think Denver can give the division-leading Chargers a run for their money this Sunday, but when it comes to my money, I am looking at under 45.5 combined points. That was also my play for Chargers-Raiders last Monday night. Given the personnel here, I see Los Angeles forcing Nix, who is tagged with a 4-3 TD-INT ratio right now, into uncomfortable situations.

Best Bet: Under 45.5 (-110)

Week 3 brings numerous opportunities to set a profitable tone on the gridiron. Best of luck!

