NFL Week 2 Best Bets: Los Angeles Chargers vs Las Vegas Raiders

Thank the heavens, the NFL season (and all its spoils) has finally returned. Summer is on its way out, and fall is on the horizon. With that, there are betting opportunities every week between now and next February. We’ve got you covered for Week 2!

Stadium: Allegiant Stadium

Allegiant Stadium Location: Las Vegas, NV

Las Vegas, NV Where to Watch: ESPN

ESPN Time: 10:00 p.m. ET

10:00 p.m. ET Spread: LAC -3.5 (-105) | Total: 46.5

LAC -3.5 (-105) | 46.5 Moneyline: LAC -180 | LV +152

As the second game of a Week 2 Monday Night Football doubleheader, the Los Angeles Chargers (1-0) and Las Vegas Raiders (1-0) will reignite their long-burning rivalry. To up the ante in Sin City, the winner here will take the AFC West’s top spot.

This is as fierce a football rivalry as you’ll find on the West Coast. The Bolts and Raider Nation have long battled as cultures and fan bases regardless of which cities these original AFL franchises call home. Expect the adversity here to be amplified going forward, as head coaches Jim Harbaugh and Pete Carroll have a prior history of clashing in the NFC as well as the Pac-10.

The Chargers looked like a complete team in their Week 1 win on international soil. Justin Herbert displayed his incredible quarterbacking talent by producing 350 all-purpose yards and three touchdowns. Los Angeles’ defense was also sound, allowing under 100 rushing yards in the opener. Keep in mind, this was a team that ranked first in points allowed (17.7 PPG) last year.

The Raiders’ first contest of 2025 was a gritty road win. The offense appears more formidable with veteran quarterback Geno Smith at the helm. Smith threw for 362 yards last week, which is the team’s highest single-game mark since 2022. However, star tight end Brock Bowers exited with a knee injury; he is questionable for Week 2 against the Chargers.

Las Vegas is much improved in 2025, but I don’t think their offense will be successful enough against Los Angeles’ buzzing defense to reach 46.5 combined points (especially with Bowers not at full strength). Also, both coaches here have an old-school commitment to the running game, which will slow down the overall tempo.

Best Bet: Under 46.5 (-110)

Props: Best Player Prop Bets for MNF Doubleheader

After requesting a trade over the summer, Raiders receiver Jakobi Meyers appears to be staying put. That makes him the most experienced wideout on Vegas’ roster. Still, I see his receiving prop of 67.5 yards as a little too ambitious when you consider the Chargers’ ball-hawking defensive backfield. Los Angeles surrendered just 206.3 passing yards per game in 2024, which was the AFC’s fourth-best clip.

Further out, Meyers has recorded less than 68 receiving yards in 10 of his past 16 (62.5%) contests. Additionally, I imagine Geno will have minimal time to operate in the pocket compared to last week. Los Angeles defenders Derwin James Jr. and Khalil Mack will make it their utmost priority to force Smith into challenging and uncomfortable situations.

Best Bet: Jakobi Meyers Under 67.5 Receiving Yards (-112)

Week 2 brings numerous opportunities to set a profitable tone on the gridiron. Best of luck!

