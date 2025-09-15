NFL Week 2 Best Bets: Tampa Bay Buccaneers vs Houston Texans

Thank the heavens, the NFL season (and all its spoils) has finally returned. Summer is on its way out, and fall is on the horizon. With that, there are betting opportunities every week between now and next February. We’ve got you covered for Week 2!

The first half of Monday Night Football’s doubleheader features the Tampa Bay Buccaneers (1-0) visiting the Houston Texans (0-1). Kicking off at 7 p.m. ET, fellow Pro-Bowl quarterbacks Baker Mayfield and C.J. Stroud will go head-to-head at NRG Stadium.

The Buccaneers enter this primetime bid in H-Town after winning on a missed field goal in Week 1. Conversely, the Texans traveled out west for their opener and lost after producing just nine points. Of the two respective signal callers here, Mayfield tossed three touchdowns while Stroud was kept out of the end zone (also throwing one interception).

Most key contributors for the Bucs and Texans from last year are back. In 2024, Tampa boasted the fourth-best offense (29.5 PPG) and 16th-ranked defense (22.6 PPG). Across the way, Houston had the 19th-best offense (21.9 PPG) along with a top-14 defense (21.9 PPG) last season.

Tampa Bay, an organization that has currently won four consecutive NFC North titles, operated with more conviction and confidence last week compared to Houston. Additionally, Stroud has now gone five straight contests without throwing multiple touchdown passes. He experienced some regression as an NFL sophomore, and many are watching to see which way the 2023 OROY trends are going forward.

With the Bucs listed as a slight underdog (+128 moneyline at FanDuel Sportsbook), I am enticed to take them for an upset on the road. Tampa went 5-3 in away games a season ago. At the present juncture, it feels that they are playing more engaged football than Houston.

ESPN Analytics displays a razor-thin margin for this bid, giving the Buccaneers a 50.1% chance at victory on Monday.

Props: Best Player Prop Bets for MNF Doubleheader

Best Bet: Buccaneers ML (+122)

Death, taxes, and big Mike Evans finding the end zone for Tampa Bay, those have all been certainties in West Central Florida over the past decade.

More precisely, Evans has hauled in 24 touchdown receptions throughout the past three campaigns, which coincides with Mayfield’s arrival. The QB-WR tandem has suited up in just 32 regular-season contests together, which makes Evans’ aforementioned scoring figure all the more impressive.

Evans, standing tall at 6-foot-5, has been a matchup nightmare for opposing defensive backs over his entire football career. He’ll likely go against 6-foot-1 Texans cornerback Derek Stingley Jr. on the outside, who is Houston’s tallest and most skilled DB. Still, I like Evans in almost any 50-50 ball scenario.

For what it’s worth, Evans did not score in the Bucs’ Week-1 win. That should make him especially hungry to cross the goal line tonight. Also, it should be noted that Evans will be playing close to his hometown of Galveston, TX, and will likely have family in attendance. In two career games at NRG Stadium, he’s produced 188 total receiving yards, but no touchdowns … yet!

Best Bet: Mike Evans Any Time Touchdown Scorer (+164)

NFL Week 2 Best Bets: Buccaneers vs. Texans

Buccaneers ML (+128)

Mike Evans Any Time TD Scorer (+164)

Week 2 brings numerous opportunities to set a profitable tone on the gridiron. Best of luck!

