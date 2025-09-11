Live NowLive
Samsung TV Plus
Roku TV
Amazon Prime Video
FireTV
LG Channels
Vizio
Xiaomi
YouTube TV
FuboTV
Plex
Sling Tv
VIDAA
TCL
FreeCast
Local Now
Sports.Tv
Stremium
Rad TV
Free Live Sports
YouTube

WATCH

LISTEN

NFL · 3 hours ago

5 Potential Upsets to Target for NFL Week 2

Gabriel Santiago

Host · Writer

VIEW MORE

  • 5. Tampa Bay Buccaneers (+126) vs. Houston Texans

    For my favorite underdog of Week 2, I have my eye on the Tampa Bay Buccaneers (1-0) traveling to the Houston Texans (0-1) for Monday Night Football. As exemplified in 2024, the Buccaneers are well-rounded. They scored 29.5 PPG (fourth) while allowing 22.6 PPG (16th), and most of those starters have returned this season. Meanwhile, Houston failed to get into the endzone last week.

    Stay ahead of the game and elevate your sports betting experience with SportsGrid.

  • 2. New England Patriots (+100) vs. Miami Dolphins

    The New England Patriots (0-1) are coming off a home loss in Week 1, but if there is a team to bounce back against right now, it just might be the Miami Dolphins (0-1). Transparently, the 'Fins looked abysmal in their opening loss. Miami lost by 25 points while producing only 211 yards of total offense. I have a tough time viewing them as a favorite, even at home against a young Pats team. For even money, I am on New England in this AFC East affair.

  • 3. Jacksonville Jaguars (+148) vs. Cincinnati Bengals

    The Jacksonville Jaguars (1-0) looked incredibly strong out of the gate, winning in their opener by two scores. For Week 2, I believe the Jags can give the Cincinnati Bengals (0-1) a run for their money. Despite a win last week, the Bengals have been known to start campaigns a little slowly. I don't think Cincy's 17 points from their opener will get it done against a well-rounded team from Duval County.

  • 4. Atlanta Falcons (+156) vs. Minnesota Vikings

    After losing by a missed field goal, the Atlanta Falcons (0-1) are champing at the bit to return to the field. They'll hit the road to play the Minnesota Vikings (1-0) on Sunday Night Football in Week 2, and a quality game should follow suit. The Vikings looked sluggish in their opener but used a strong second half to steal a win. Given Atlanta's cast of skill players, I like how the Falcons match up with Minnesota. Incidentally, a +156 moneyline price on ATL presents real value.

  • 5. Tampa Bay Buccaneers (+126) vs. Houston Texans

    For my favorite underdog of Week 2, I have my eye on the Tampa Bay Buccaneers (1-0) traveling to the Houston Texans (0-1) for Monday Night Football. As exemplified in 2024, the Buccaneers are well-rounded. They scored 29.5 PPG (fourth) while allowing 22.6 PPG (16th), and most of those starters have returned this season. Meanwhile, Houston failed to get into the endzone last week.

    Stay ahead of the game and elevate your sports betting experience with SportsGrid.

MORE ARTICLES

MORE ARTICLES

NFL Week 2: Predicting the Outcomes of All 16 Games

NFL · 1 hour ago

Grant White

NFC Championship Power Rankings For All 16 Teams Heading Into Week 2

NFL · 3 hours ago

Sportsgrid Staff

Grading Every NFC Team's Performance Through Week 1

NFL · 4 hours ago

Patrick Kelleher

AFC Championship Power Rankings For All 16 Teams Going Into Week 2

NFL · 4 hours ago

Sportsgrid Staff

Top 25 NFL MVP Player Power Rankings Going Into Week 2

NFL · 5 hours ago

Sportsgrid Staff

NFL Best Bets: Jump on These Week 2 Player Props

NFL · 22 hours ago

Paul Connor

NFL Best Bets: Top 2 Betting Picks for Week 2

NFL · 24 hours ago

Gabriel Santiago

Fantasy Football Week 2: Top 5 Waiver Wire Adds (PPR)

NFL · 1 day ago

Paul Connor

NFL: Week 1 Takeaways From The AFC North

NFL · 1 day ago

Andrew Weimer

NFL Week 2: Predicting the 7-Team NFC Playoff Bracket

NFL · 1 day ago

Grant White