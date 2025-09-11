5 Potential Upsets to Target for NFL Week 2

5. Tampa Bay Buccaneers (+126) vs. Houston Texans

For my favorite underdog of Week 2, I have my eye on the Tampa Bay Buccaneers (1-0) traveling to the Houston Texans (0-1) for Monday Night Football. As exemplified in 2024, the Buccaneers are well-rounded. They scored 29.5 PPG (fourth) while allowing 22.6 PPG (16th), and most of those starters have returned this season. Meanwhile, Houston failed to get into the endzone last week.

