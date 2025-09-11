5 Potential Upsets to Target for NFL Week 2
Gabriel Santiago
Host · Writer
5. Tampa Bay Buccaneers (+126) vs. Houston Texans
For my favorite underdog of Week 2, I have my eye on the Tampa Bay Buccaneers (1-0) traveling to the Houston Texans (0-1) for Monday Night Football. As exemplified in 2024, the Buccaneers are well-rounded. They scored 29.5 PPG (fourth) while allowing 22.6 PPG (16th), and most of those starters have returned this season. Meanwhile, Houston failed to get into the endzone last week.
1. Washington Commanders (+154) vs. Green bay Packers
NFL Week 2 commences with a Thursday primetime affair between the Washington Commanders (1-0) and Green Bay Packers (1-0) at Lambeau Field. Both sides here were quite impressive in their respective opening games, but Washington's explosion for 220 rushing yards (on 6.9 YPC) especially caught my eye. With a moneyline listing of +154 at FanDuel Sportsbook, I don't mind paying an advantageous price on a team that reached the NFC title game last season.
2. New England Patriots (+100) vs. Miami Dolphins
The New England Patriots (0-1) are coming off a home loss in Week 1, but if there is a team to bounce back against right now, it just might be the Miami Dolphins (0-1). Transparently, the 'Fins looked abysmal in their opening loss. Miami lost by 25 points while producing only 211 yards of total offense. I have a tough time viewing them as a favorite, even at home against a young Pats team. For even money, I am on New England in this AFC East affair.
3. Jacksonville Jaguars (+148) vs. Cincinnati Bengals
The Jacksonville Jaguars (1-0) looked incredibly strong out of the gate, winning in their opener by two scores. For Week 2, I believe the Jags can give the Cincinnati Bengals (0-1) a run for their money. Despite a win last week, the Bengals have been known to start campaigns a little slowly. I don't think Cincy's 17 points from their opener will get it done against a well-rounded team from Duval County.
4. Atlanta Falcons (+156) vs. Minnesota Vikings
After losing by a missed field goal, the Atlanta Falcons (0-1) are champing at the bit to return to the field. They'll hit the road to play the Minnesota Vikings (1-0) on Sunday Night Football in Week 2, and a quality game should follow suit. The Vikings looked sluggish in their opener but used a strong second half to steal a win. Given Atlanta's cast of skill players, I like how the Falcons match up with Minnesota. Incidentally, a +156 moneyline price on ATL presents real value.
