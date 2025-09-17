5 Potential Upsets to Target for NFL Week 3

‌



With the NFL season off and running, pinpointing the best bets every week can be challenging. Let’s have a look at which upcoming potential upsets to target.

The New England Patriots (1-1) returned to the winner’s circle in Week 2, earning a road upset within their own division. For Week 3, the Pats will head back to Gillette Stadium to take on the Pittsburgh Steelers (1-1). Pittsburgh has allowed 31.5 PPG in 2025. To make issues worse for the Steelers, they have been gashed by the run this season, surrendering 4.4 yards per carry. With that, I like Patriots quarterback Drake Maye and tailback Rhamondre Stevenson to thrive here.

The Cincinnati Bengals (2-0), visiting the Minnesota Vikings (1-1), will present a meeting of teams without their franchise quarterbacks in place. Joe Burrow (toe) and J.J. McCarthy (ankle) are slated to miss some time throughout the coming weeks, which means this Sunday will feature signal callers Jake Browning and Carson Wentz. Still, Bengals star receiver Ja’Marr Chase proved that he will eat regardless of who is throwing the football. Chase logged 14 receptions for 165 yards and a score in Week 2; Browning was responsible for much of that. I think Cincy has a solid chance to remain undefeated after this week’s trip to the Twin Cities.

Week 3 showcases a rematch of the most recent NFC Divisional Playoff via the Los Angeles Rams (2-0) and Philadelphia Eagles (2-0) at Lincoln Financial Field. The Rams pushed Philly to the brink last January, and you can assume the entire organization will have that previous meeting on the brain. Both sides enter Week 3 undefeated, yet both have displayed flaws. The Birds are allowing 120 rushing yards per game in 2025. Incidentally, I expect Rams head coach Sean McVay to employ a dynamic ground attack on the road with tailbacks Kyren Williams and Blake Corum. If Los Angeles’ experienced offensive unit can dictate the tempo, they will be formidable in this contest.

I can admit that quarterback Daniel Jones looks like a rejuvenated player with the Indianapolis Colts (2-0), but I’m still not sold on their overall stock in 2025. Should they fall to the Tennessee Titans (0-2) in Nashville this weekend, I’ll not be surprised. Titans rookie signal-caller Cam Ward showcased progress from Week 1 to Week 2, and I think he can build off that against Indianapolis. If Tennessee head coach Brian Callahan can scheme the ball out of Ward’s hands quicker, they can be effective.

I think the Baltimore Ravens (1-1) are good, but transparently, a moneyline listing of two-to-one odds on the Detroit Lions (1-1) warrants attention. Admittedly, Detroit stumbled in its season opener. They’ve since found solid footing, producing 52 points in Week 2. Jared Goff proved that his connection to Amon-Ra St. Brown is as potent as ever; St. Brown went for over 120 all-purpose yards with three scores in the recent win. I should not be shocking anyone when I say that this Lions group can go score-for-score with Lamar Jackson and company. Either way, Lions-Ravens should be the best game of the week from a viewership standpoint, and thankfully, we’ll have it on Monday Night Football.

