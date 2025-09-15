NFL Week 2: Best Player Prop Bets for MNF Doubleheader

Week 2 in the NFL concludes with a Monday Night Football doubleheader as the Houston Texans (0-1) host the Tampa Bay Buccaneers (1-0), followed by the Los Angeles Chargers (1-0) on the road against AFC West rival Las Vegas Raiders (1-0).

Here are my top player prop bets for the action:

Note: All odds and props are courtesy of FanDuel Sportsbook and are subject to change after the publication of this article.

LV WR Dont’e Thornton Jr. OVER 2.5 Receptions (+124) vs. Los Angeles Chargers

Following a strong training camp, Thornton was the Raiders’ clear-cut No. 3 receiver last week. The rookie played 38 of a possible 63 offensive snaps (60%), finishing with two catches for 45 yards on four targets. With Las Vegas expected to play from behind, the game script should favor increased passing volume, giving Thornton a clear path to three or more receptions.

TB WR Sterling Shepard OVER 2.5 Receptions (+116) @ Houston Texans

Chris Godwin has been ruled out for a second straight game, leaving Shepard locked in as Tampa’s WR3. The veteran showed immediate chemistry with former college teammate Baker Mayfield, catching three of six targets for 39 yards in Week 1’s win over the Falcons. Shepard’s six looks actually ranked second on the team, which bodes well for his usage tonight. At plus money, I like the Over on 2.5 receptions.

