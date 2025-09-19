NFL Week 3 Most Bet Games & Spreads: Packers vs Browns, Cowboys vs Bears

‌



Here are the most bet NFL games and spreads from BetMGM betting insights, featuring Green Bay Packers vs. Cleveland Browns and Dallas Cowboys vs. Chicago Bears.

Have all the intel you need? Free, actionable information is just one click away! Sign up for our daily newsletter, SportsGrid Daily.

Most bet games (tickets)

The Packers enter Week 3 with a balanced offensive attack behind their efficient passing game, but the Browns’ defense is built to pressure quarterbacks and force mistakes. Green Bay’s ability to protect the pocket and establish the run will dictate the outcome. Cleveland, meanwhile, leans on a physical ground game and short passing to grind out possessions, and their home-field edge gives it added weight.

The Cowboys’ pass rush is a nightmare for most offensive lines, and the Bears will need to scheme quick throws to limit sacks. Dallas has an edge if their offense avoids turnovers and sustains drives, but Chicago has shown flashes on the ground and could shorten the game if it controls the tempo. Soldier Field conditions also tend to favor tougher defensive teams.

The Rams’ young offense continues to impress with creativity, but facing Philadelphia’s front seven is a big step up in physicality. The Eagles’ run-heavy offense is built to wear teams down, though they’ve had turnover issues that keep opponents alive. This one comes down to whether Los Angeles can withstand the Eagles’ defensive line and hit big plays downfield.

Kansas City’s explosive offense looks like a mismatch against a Giants secondary that has struggled to contain top passing attacks. Still, New York can hang around if it establishes the run and avoids early deficits, forcing the Chiefs to respect play-action. If the Giants’ defense bends without breaking in the red zone, they’ll keep the game within striking distance.

Both teams thrive on physical play, but in different ways. The Lions want to push opponents around up front, while the Ravens’ dynamic ground game mixes quarterback runs with power backs. Baltimore’s tempo will test Detroit’s defense, while the Lions’ offense faces a Ravens secondary that has been inconsistent. The winner likely comes from who controls the trenches.

Tackle the Odds with SportsGrid’s Expert NFL Game Picks and NFL Player Prop Picks.

Most bet spreads (tickets)

Green Bay has the more consistent quarterback play, and if Cleveland falls behind early, their run-heavy approach becomes less effective. If the Packers’ pass rush forces turnovers, they could win by double digits.

The Cowboys’ defense is the best unit on the field. Against a Bears offense that has struggled with protection, one or two defensive scores or short-field opportunities could tilt things heavily toward Dallas.

Indy’s physical rushing attack behind Jonathan Taylor can dominate time of possession. If their defense contains explosive plays, their ability to wear down opponents gives them a strong chance to win by more than a field goal.

The Chiefs are the superior offensive team, and Patrick Mahomes typically thrives against weaker secondaries. If Kansas City jumps out early, the Giants are not built to trade scores, making the cover realistic.

The Chargers’ passing attack is their most significant edge, and if their defense forces their opponent into predictable passing downs, they can dictate the game flow. With Justin Herbert’s ability to stretch the field, a field goal margin is manageable.

Stay ahead of the game and elevate your sports betting experience with SportsGrid.