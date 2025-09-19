NFL Week 3: Player Props to Target This Sunday

‌



The Miami Dolphins (0-3) and Buffalo Bills (3-0) kicked off Week 3 in the NFL last night, and now our attention turns to Sunday’s slate of games.

Here are three player props I’m targeting:

Note: All odds and props are courtesy of FanDuel Sportsbook and are subject to change after the publication of this article.

1. KC TE Travis Kelce OVER 4.5 Receptions (-108) @ New York Giants

The Giants have already allowed 13 receptions to tight ends, and Sunday Night Football feels like a perfect “get-right" spot for Kansas City’s short/intermediate passing game. That bodes well for Kelce, who remains a focal point on offense. The expected return of wideout Xavier Worthy (shoulder) should also help open up the middle of the field. Give me the Over on 4.5 grabs for the future Hall of Famer.

2. GB WR Matthew Golden Anytime TD (+220) vs. Cleveland Browns

Golden’s zero-catch box score last week doesn’t tell the whole story. The rookie repeatedly created separation and would have had two touchdowns if not for a pair of misfires from quarterback Jordan Love. Despite just two catches on the season, Golden’s 59% snap share in Week 2 was second-most among Packers wideouts and should only grow following Jayden Reed’s clavicle injury. In a plus matchup against the Browns, I’m backing Golden to break through for his first career NFL TD.

3. LAR WR Puka Nacua OVER 83.5 Receiving Yards (-114) vs. Philadelphia Eagles

Nacua is off to a blazing start, tallying 18 receptions for 221 yards (110.5/gm) through two weeks. Sean McVay is moving him all over the formation to create mismatches, and Nacua recorded a 6/97 receiving line against Philly in last year’s Divisional Round. Expect another high-volume, big-yardage performance from the stud wideout as he and the Rams look to exact some revenge.

