5 Best Defenses in the NFL Right Now (Week 3)

1. Atlanta Falcons

Whether you like it or not, the Atlanta Falcons (1-1) have boasted the best defense after two weeks of play. Presently, the Falcons are ranked second in the NFL when it comes to defensive scoring (14.5 PPG) and yardage allowed (229.0 YPG). Atlanta has also forced four takeaways, which is the third-best mark to this point. To make things a group effort, seven different players have logged a tackle for loss. However, the Falcons have been especially effective against the pass. They've given up just 139.5 yards per game through the air. Great athletes in the middle, like linebacker Divine Deablo and safety Jessie Bates III, make that level of production possible.

