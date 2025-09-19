5 Best Defenses in the NFL Right Now (Week 3)
Gabriel Santiago
Host · Writer
1. Atlanta Falcons
Whether you like it or not, the Atlanta Falcons (1-1) have boasted the best defense after two weeks of play. Presently, the Falcons are ranked second in the NFL when it comes to defensive scoring (14.5 PPG) and yardage allowed (229.0 YPG). Atlanta has also forced four takeaways, which is the third-best mark to this point. To make things a group effort, seven different players have logged a tackle for loss. However, the Falcons have been especially effective against the pass. They've given up just 139.5 yards per game through the air. Great athletes in the middle, like linebacker Divine Deablo and safety Jessie Bates III, make that level of production possible.
5. Los Angeles Rams
The Los Angeles Rams (2-0) are off to a solid start in 2025. Through two contests, the Rams have allowed only 14.0 PPG, which is presently the NFL's stingiest clip. A ferocious defensive front leads them; outside linebackers Jared Verse and Byron Young (three sacks) are wreaking havoc on opposing offenses. Behind them, Los Angeles' secondary has done well to allow only 147.0 passing yards per game (fourth). This group has yet to be genuinely tested this season, but that will change in Week 3.
4. Los Angeles Chargers
As the top-scoring defense from 2024, the Los Angeles Chargers (2-0) already appear to be at mid-season form in 2025. The Bolts showcase playmakers at all three levels, but none more dynamic than strong safety Derwin James Jr. The scrappy defensive back has already compiled 14 total tackles, two pass breakups, and one TFL. Up front, Los Angeles recently lost Khalil Mack to a significant elbow injury. Still, this is a strong unit, and I expect the Chargers to keep suffocating opponents; they've surrendered just 15.0 PPG to this point.
3. Cleveland Browns
The Cleveland Browns (0-2) have yet to enter the winner's circle this year, but the defense is not to blame. Ahead of Week 3, no team has given up less total yardage than Cleveland. Four-time First-Team All-Pro Myles Garrett is dominating as per usual; his 3.5 sacks and six TFL in 2025 are both tops in the NFL. Speedy linebacker Devin Bush proved to be a fantastic addition last season. In the current campaign, he's already issued 15 tackles and three passes defended.
2. Green Bay Packers
Backers of the Green Bay Packers (2-0) are riding high these days. Before the Week 3 action commences, Green Bay is showing +650 odds to win Super Bowl LV, which is the shortest number of any NFC team. Much of that listing can be attributed to the Pack's ravaging defense. This unit is surrendering just 238 total yards per game: third in the NFL. From there, they've allowed only 97 combined rushing yards in two games. It seems injecting superstar Micah Parsons into an athletic group that already employs defensive end Rashan Gary and safety Xavier McKinney was a bountiful idea, shocker.
