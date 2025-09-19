Javonte Williams: A Must-Start Fantasy Running Back for the Dallas Cowboys

Fantasy Football Week 3: Javonte Williams Revives His Value with the Dallas Cowboys

From Bust Label to Must-Start

It wasn’t long ago that Williams looked like a fading asset. Injuries derailed his Denver Broncos tenure, his explosiveness never fully returned, and dynasty managers were ready to move on. Fast forward to 2025—he lands in Dallas almost by default, and suddenly, he’s producing like a borderline RB1.

Williams has found the end zone multiple times and is approaching 100 rushing yards in recent outings. More importantly, the Cowboys don’t have other reliable backfield options, making him the de facto lead runner in one of the NFL’s highest-scoring offenses. In fantasy terms, he’s no longer just a stash—he’s a lineup lock.

Week 3 Outlook: Chicago Bears’ Defense Can’t Stop Anyone

Dallas draws Chicago this week, and the matchup couldn’t be juicier. The Bears are banged up across their secondary—down two, possibly three, starting cornerbacks—and their front seven hasn’t generated consistent pressure. That means defenses are forced to pick their poison: sell out to slow CeeDee Lamb and George Pickens, or give Williams soft fronts to run into.

Either way, Williams wins. Even if he’s not piling up chunk gains, the Cowboys’ offensive environment creates frequent red-zone trips, and Williams has become the finisher. He’s a borderline RB1 this week and almost certain to log double-digit fantasy points again.

Betting Angle: Riding the Trend

Oddsmakers have started to adjust, but Williams’ props remain attractive:

Rushing Yards: Typically listed in the 65–70 range , which feels attainable given Chicago’s inability to stop inside zone runs.

Anytime Touchdown: Williams has been the clear goal-line option, and with Dallas projected to score multiple times, he’s one of the better plus-money TD bets on the board.

Rushing Attempts: With no serious competition for touches, the over on 14.5 carries has sneaky value in a projected shootout.

If you’re building same-game parlays, a Williams TD paired with Lamb receiving overs makes logical correlation sense given the Cowboys’ offensive script.

Fantasy & Betting Verdict

Williams isn’t suddenly a top-five fantasy running back, but context matters. In Denver, he was fading. In Dallas, he’s reborn as the lead option on a juggernaut offense. He belongs in every fantasy lineup this week against a porous Chicago defense.

For bettors, the safest angle is backing his rushing volume and anytime touchdown markets. Until the Cowboys prove they can trust another back, Williams is the default—and that default comes with plenty of fantasy and betting upside.

