Dr. David Chao’s Week 10 NFL Injury Central: Puka Nacua, James Cook, & More

Pro Football Doc, Dr. David Chao, shares his thoughts on some key players ahead of NFL Week 10.

“Puka Nacua fell on the ball, defender on top of him — a chest injury, possibly ribs.

It’s not a sternal contusion, so it’s good news. We think by video, Puka Nacua could have returned to the game where he exited, but for the score, and have good optimism that he’ll be ready to go this week for the Rams against division rival San Francisco 49ers."

Puka Nacua has a +45.5% SIC Player Edge projection, which reflects the health of Nacua, the Rams’ Pass Offense, and the 49ers’ Pass Defense; therefore, we expect him to go OVER his projected passing prop and DFS points.

“Bucky Irving — the Tampa Bay Buccaneers are very injured on offense. Even Baker Mayfield has an oblique injury, where he was full practice, but not 100%. He’s gonna try and play through, but there are a lot of injuries on the offense for the Buccaneers’ offensive line, and Bucky Irving is not likely to make it back this week, unfortunately, against the Patriots."

Bucky Irving has a -66.6% SIC Player Edge projection, which reflects the health of Irving, the Bucs Run Offense, and the Patriots Pass Defense. Therefore, if he plays, we expect him to go UNDER his projected passing prop and DFS points.

“Stevenson is also unlikely to go. He likely has some sort of turf toe variant and has not been practicing yet, and is unlikely to play this week against the Bucs."

Rhamondre Stevenson has a -36.6% SIC Player Edge projection, which reflects the health of Stevenson, the Patriots’ Run Offense, and the Bucs’ Run Defense. Therefore, if he plays, we expect him to go UNDER his projected passing prop and DFS points.

“Better news for James Cook. He finished the game; by video, it wasn’t a true high ankle sprain — more of an eversion sprain of the deltoid, which gives him a reasonable chance to play this week for the Bills."

James Cook has a +11.9% SIC Player Edge projection, which reflects the health of Cook, the Bills’ Pass Offense, and the Dolphins’ Pass Defense; therefore, we expect him to go OVER his projected passing prop and DFS points.

“Aaron Jones has an AC joint sprain, something that he has tried and play through with an injection. The Vikings have Jordan Mason as well, but Aaron Jones should be a go for this week as they take on the Baltimore Ravens."

Aaron Jones has a -9.3% SIC Player Edge projection, which reflects the health of Jones, the Vikings Run Offense, and the Ravens Run Defense; therefore, we expect him to go UNDER his projected passing prop and DFS points.

“Saquon Barkley — good news. Everyone was worried. I get the worry about a running back with a groin, but that was more precautionary, given the score of that game, and the Eagles also knew they had a bye week. Now coming off the bye, Saquon Barkley is in full practice with the groin. I think he is indeed a full go, so that’s good news for the Philadelphia Eagles."