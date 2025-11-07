10 Best Defenses in the NFL Right Now (Week 10)

As Paul ‘Bear’ Bryant claimed, “Offense sells tickets, but defense wins championships." It’s one of the oldest adages of gridiron football because it’s true.

1) Houston Texans

As the weeks turn, the Houston Texans (3-5) are still dominating opposing offenses every time they take the gridiron. After eight contests, Houston’s defense ranks first in both scoring (15.1 PPG) and yardage allowed (267.4 YPG). This current Texans unit is high-speed and explosive. Up front, Pro Football Focus has Houston (79.2 PFF grade) at sixth overall on its defensive line rankings. Still, there is quality talent all over the formation here. The Texans’ D has tallied nine interceptions to this point, which is tied for fourth in the NFL.

2) Denver Broncos

The Denver Broncos (8-2) are already through Week 10 after shutting down the Las Vegas Raiders on Thursday Night Football. The Broncos’ most recent performance was quite similar to the rest of their 2025 outings; they dished out six sacks while holding Las Vegas to just seven points. Overall, Denver is on pace to set a record for harassing opposing quarterbacks. They have produced 46 sacks in ten contests this year, causing fits for every offensive coordinator along the way. The Broncos have surrendered only 17.3 PPG, which is the third-best mark in the league right now.

3) Los Angeles Rams

As a current darling of the national media, the Los Angeles Rams (6-2) are firing on all cylinders. For starters, their defensive line is yielding an 81.3 PFF grade, which lands second in the NFL. The Rams are also playing a hyper-efficient brand of football. Los Angeles is giving up just 15.9 PPG currently: another second-best mark. This group has been powerful against the run. As of now, they are surrendering less than 100 rushing yards per game. The Rams are a serious threat in 2025—their +850 odds to win Super Bowl LX (per FanDuel Sportsbook) indicate as much.

4) Kansas City Chiefs

It will be a difficult road back to the playoffs for the Kansas City Chiefs (5-4) in 2025, but they employ the sort of players who approach adversity with confidence. On defense, most key contributors from Kansas City’s past two championships are still here. The Chiefs have allowed only 17.7 PPG ahead of Week 10, which ranks fourth in the league. Their young secondary has been especially stingy; KC has given up just 187.2 YPG through the air to this point. The divisional cards might be stacked against this group right now, but I am not ready to count out seeing the Chiefs in January.

5) Green Bay Packers

The Green Bay Packers (5-2-1) are an incredibly athletic team in 2025. That notion is particularly prevalent with the Pack’s defense. Green Bay plays sideline to sideline, and as such, they have given up just 286.4 total YPG (fifth in the NFL). When it comes to scoring, this defense ranks in the top ten, allowing just 20.8 PPG. The Packers have been especially elite at stopping the run this season. After eight contests, opponents have rushed for fewer than 90 YPG against GB.

6) Seattle Seahawks

This year, no defense in the NFC has played the run more effectively than the Seattle Seahawks (6-2). Seattle has held opponents to just 85.9 YPG on the ground, bringing back memories of the Legion of Boom era. From there, the Seahawks are currently giving up only 18.8 PPG: sixth overall. Their defensive line has earned a collective PFF grade of 72.8 so far, ranking among the NFL’s top-ten teams. Seattle also employs high-skilled athletes in the secondary; this ball-hawking group has picked off nine passes in eight games.

7) New England Patriots

The New England Patriots (7-2) are a reinvigorated team in 2025. Ahead of Week 10, the Pats have won six consecutive games, and their defense has been a major factor in that recent success. They are holding opponents to 18.8 PPG at this juncture, which lands sixth overall. Still, no one in the league has stopped the run quite like the Patriots. They’ve surrendered an NFL-best 75.4 rushing YPG after nine outings. New England also ranks in the top ten in terms of turnovers forced (11). With quality coaching to guide them, this group has real potential this season.

8) Los Angeles Chargers

A group that has high hopes in 2025, the Los Angeles Chargers (6-3) boast talent all over the field. Most would first point to the abilities of their superstar quarterback, but the Bolts’ defense is thriving this year. After nine games played, Los Angeles has given up just 286.8 total YPG to opponents, which is the sixth-best clip in football. Their secondary has been vital to that figure. Teams have managed only 177.1 YPG through the air versus the Chargers: third overall.

9) Buffalo Bills

The Buffalo Bills (6-2) have noticeably improved on defense as the season has progressed. As of now, the Bills are surrendering 20.9 PPG, which is good enough to keep them within the NFL’s top ten. Buffalo employs numerous dynamic athletes in its defensive backfield. That notion has been on full display in 2025. After nine outings, the Bills have given up just 169.9 YPG passing: second-best in the league. Perhaps this is finally the year that the franchise from Western New York puts it all together.

10) Atlanta Falcons

Has there been a team as up-and-down as the Atlanta Falcons (3-5) this season? Possibly, possibly not. Either way, Atlanta’s defense is not to be ignored. They currently rank 13th in scoring (22.3 PPG), but as high as fourth when it comes to total yards allowed (282.5 YPG). The latter department has benefited from the Falcons’ ability to shut down opponents’ aerial attacks. Atlanta has kept their competition in check through the air, giving up only 158.1 passing YPG. They’ve also caused 11 turnovers after eight games, which falls within the league’s top ten.

