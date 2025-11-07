Top 5 NFL Week 10 Underdog Picks With Upset Potential

5. Pittsburgh Steelers (+130) vs. Los Angeles Chargers

For Sunday Night Football of Week 10, the Pittsburgh Steelers (5-3) and Los Angeles Chargers (6-3) will get together in Southern California. Given the AFC standings' current density, this game will have extra ramifications. As of now, the Steelers have gone 4-1 against fellow conference foes. Across the way, the Bolts are 5-1 in that same split. Los Angeles has showcased the better defense between these two, but Pittsburgh (+130 ML at FanDuel) has all the necessary talent to pull off an upset here. Between both offenses and defenses, we will see quality one-on-one matchups all over the field: Jalen Ramsey vs. Keenan Allen, Aaron Rodgers vs. Khalil Mack, T.J. Watt vs. Justin Herbert, and more. With that, I don't mind an underdog play in primetime. The Steelers are coming off a quality win, and the Chargers have not been dominant at home this year.

