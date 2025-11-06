NFL Week 10 TNF: Who’s Scoring Tonight? Best Anytime TD Picks for Raiders vs Broncos

Week 10 in the NFL kicks off tonight with an AFC West matchup as the division-leading Denver Broncos (7-2) host the Las Vegas Raiders (2-6) on Thursday Night Football.

Here’s everything you need to know, along with my best anytime touchdown scorer props for each side!

Note: All odds are courtesy of FanDuel Sportsbook and are subject to change after the publication of this article.

Date: Thursday, Nov. 6, 2025

Thursday, Nov. 6, 2025 Time: 8:15 p.m. ET

8:15 p.m. ET Location: Empower Field at Mile High in Denver, CO

Empower Field at Mile High in Denver, CO Stream: Amazon Prime Video

Amazon Prime Video Spread: Broncos -8.5 (-115) | Total: 42.5

Broncos -8.5 (-115) | 42.5 Moneyline: Raiders +430, Broncos -590

1. DEN RJ Harvey, RB, Anytime TD (+210)

Harvey has found the end zone in three consecutive games, scoring five times over that stretch (two rushing, three receiving). While he’s not seeing much work between the 20s, Harvey has carved out a high-value role as head coach Sean Payton uses the rookie’s quickness specifically in red-zone mismatches. At +210, he offers far better value than backfield mate J.K. Dobbins (-105).

2. LV Brock Bowers, TE, Anytime TD (+160)

Bowers looked fully recovered from his early-season knee injury last week, dominating with 12 catches for 127 yards and three touchdowns. Most importantly for this prop, five of Bowers’s 13 targets came in the red zone. That volume should only solidify now that WR Jakobi Meyers has been shipped out of town. Despite Denver’s stout defense, Bowers’ elite talent and guaranteed volume make him the strongest play to hit paydirt for Las Vegas.

