NFL Thursday Night Football Best Bets: Raiders vs Broncos

NFL season (and all its spoils) is in full throttle. Summer is gone, fall is here, and incidentally, there are betting opportunities nearly every day between now and next February. We’ve got you covered for Week 10, which commences with a divisional clash on Thursday Night Football!

Stadium: Empower Field at Mile High

Empower Field at Mile High Location: Denver, CO

Denver, CO Where to Watch: Prime Video

Prime Video Time: 8:15 p.m. ET

8:15 p.m. ET Spread: DEN -8.5 (-115) | Total: 42.5 (-112/-108)

DEN -8.5 (-115) | 42.5 (-112/-108) Moneyline: LV +410 | DEN -550

The AFC West has been a thoroughly entertaining grouping in 2025. Incidentally, we’ll see the Las Vegas Raiders (2-6) visit the Denver Broncos (7-2) at Mile High to start the week in football.

As an old AFL rivalry, there is never any love lost between the Raiders and Broncos. These familiar foes are presently trending in opposite directions. However, the on-field action is always contentious regardless of records.

Broncos County enters this primetime bid as a significant favorite at home (laying 8.5 points at FanDuel Sportsbook). That should ruffle the feathers of Raider Nation, but with the ways these sides have performed this year, it is tough to argue against. Denver has been powered by one of the NFL’s top defenses in 2025. More specifically, they rank third in yardage allowed (279.9 total YPG) while landing fourth in scoring (18.4 PPG against). The Broncos have already posted a league-high 40 sacks over nine contests.

Las Vegas’ offense is in line for a tough matchup this week. Currently, the Raiders have produced only 16.5 PPG, which ranks 29th overall. They also have significant issues moving the football. Vegas has mustered only 283.3 YPG of offense. The boys up front have not been good for them, and with that, the Raiders’ running game has greatly suffered.

Second-year Broncos quarterback Bo Nix (58.1 QBR) has displayed flashes of brilliance this year, but overall, Denver’s offense ranks within the middle of the pack in most metrics. They have churned out 25.0 PPG approaching Week 10. However, aside from game-wrecker Maxx Crosby, the Raiders’ D does not have many threats to avoid.

Las Vegas has showcased many frustrating performances in 2025. It is incredibly tough for me to justify supporting them versus a well-rounded squad like the Broncos—give me Denver -8.5 at home!

Best Bet: Broncos -8.5 (-115)

Notably, both the Raiders and Broncos have been profitable for under bettors this season. That directs me to target the total of 42.5 combined points in this AFC West clash.

Vegas has played eight games in the current campaign; five (62.5%) have gone under. Across the way, Denver has cashed the under in six of nine (66.7%) chances this year. Part of that trend for the Broncos is that their defense has held opponents to 17 points five times already in 2025.

Raiders quarterback Geno Smith (39.3 QBR) is going through a slew of struggles at this time. Smith has already been sacked 21 times this season. From there, he’s committed a league-high 11 interceptions. He also just lost one of his most experienced receivers, Jakobi Meyers, via trade. I just don’t think we’ll see too much scoring from Las Vegas this Thursday night.

Best Bet: Under 42.5 (-108)

NFL Week 10 Best Bets: Raiders vs. Broncos

Broncos -8.5 (-115)

Raiders-Broncos Under 42.5 (-108)

Week 10 brings numerous opportunities to set a profitable tone on the gridiron. Best of luck!

