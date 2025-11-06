ESPN Projects 2026 NFL Draft Order (Picks 1-10)

We’re at the halfway point of the 2025 NFL regular season, and for several teams (and their fanbases), the focus has already shifted to 2026, particularly the draft. Recently, ESPN unveiled its projected draft order using the Football Power Index (FPI).

Here’s how they currently see the top ten shaking out:

– Chance to earn No. 1 pick: 29.4%

– Chance at top-five pick: 86.3%

– Chance at top-10 pick: 99.2%

– Chance to earn No. 1 pick: 26.6%

– Chance at top-five pick: 83.6%

– Chance at top-10 pick: 98.5%

– Chance to earn No. 1 pick: 19.1%

– Chance at top-five pick: 77.3%

– Chance at top-10 pick: 97.4%

– Chance to earn No. 1 pick: 14.8%

– Chance at top-five pick: 70.8%

– Chance at top-10 pick: 96.3%

– Chance to earn No. 1 pick: 4.0%

– Chance at top-five pick: 46.2%

– Chance at top-10 pick: 88.7%

– Chance at top-five pick: 46.2%

– Chance at top-10 pick: 88.7%

– Chance at top-five pick: 22.7%

– Chance at top-10 pick: 70.6%

– Chance at top-five pick: 19.8%

– Chance at top-10 pick: 67.9%

– Chance at top-five pick: 16.8%

– Chance at top-10 pick: 65.1%

10. Los Angeles Rams (via 3-5 Atlanta Falcons)

– Chance at top-five pick: 8.0%

– Chance at top-10 pick: 44.1%

