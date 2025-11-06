ESPN Projects 2026 NFL Draft Order (Picks 1-10)
Paul Connor
Host · Writer
We’re at the halfway point of the 2025 NFL regular season, and for several teams (and their fanbases), the focus has already shifted to 2026, particularly the draft. Recently, ESPN unveiled its projected draft order using the Football Power Index (FPI).
Here’s how they currently see the top ten shaking out:
1. Tennessee Titans (1-8)
– Chance to earn No. 1 pick: 29.4%
– Chance at top-five pick: 86.3%
– Chance at top-10 pick: 99.2%
2. New Orleans Saints (1-8)
– Chance to earn No. 1 pick: 26.6%
– Chance at top-five pick: 83.6%
– Chance at top-10 pick: 98.5%
3. Cleveland Browns (2-6)
– Chance to earn No. 1 pick: 19.1%
– Chance at top-five pick: 77.3%
– Chance at top-10 pick: 97.4%
4. New York Jets (1-7)
– Chance to earn No. 1 pick: 14.8%
– Chance at top-five pick: 70.8%
– Chance at top-10 pick: 96.3%
5. Miami Dolphins (2-7)
– Chance to earn No. 1 pick: 4.0%
– Chance at top-five pick: 46.2%
– Chance at top-10 pick: 88.7%
6. Las Vegas Raiders (2-6)
– Chance at top-five pick: 46.2%
– Chance at top-10 pick: 88.7%
7. New York Giants (2-7)
– Chance at top-five pick: 22.7%
– Chance at top-10 pick: 70.6%
8. Washington Commanders (3-6)
– Chance at top-five pick: 19.8%
– Chance at top-10 pick: 67.9%
9. Cincinnati Bengals (3-6)
– Chance at top-five pick: 16.8%
– Chance at top-10 pick: 65.1%
10. Los Angeles Rams (via 3-5 Atlanta Falcons)
– Chance at top-five pick: 8.0%
– Chance at top-10 pick: 44.1%
