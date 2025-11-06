Raiders vs. Broncos: Top NFL Player Props For TNF Tonight

Tonight’s primetime matchup features an AFC West rivalry as the Las Vegas Raiders travel to Denver to take on the first-place Broncos. Both teams are on different ends of the standings as the Broncos look to keep their winning streak alive while the Raiders look to string a couple of wins together and play spoiler. Here are five player props to consider while handicapping tonight’s game.

Bo Nix OVER 20.5 Rushing Yards

Bo Nix has continued to take that next step as a franchise quarterback each week. Nix has gradually used his legs as more of a weapon, rushing for over 20 yards in six of Denver’s nine games this season. Against the Raiders’ vulnerable run defense, I expect Nix to take advantage when the lanes open.

Brock Bowers OVER 70.5 Receiving Yards

Raiders star Brock Bowers did not miss a beat in his return to the lineup last week against the Jaguars, catching 12 passes on 13 targets for 127 yards and three scores. Bowers quickly reminded everyone that Tyler Warren still has a little way to go before overtaking him as the league’s top tight end. The Raiders’ offense relies heavily on Bowers’ production, making this 70.5 number very feasible.

RJ Harvey OVER 22.5 Rushing Yards

Although J.K. Dobbins has overtaken the role as the RB1 in Denver, rookie RJ Harvey remains a key part of the backfield and offensive game plan. It’s hard to expect Dobbins to see 20-25 carries per game, given his injury history, which naturally opens up carry opportunities for Harvey. Given his explosiveness, Harvey could hit this number in just a few carries.

Maxx Crosby To Record A Sack

Maxx Crosby and his talents never go unnoticed, even though his team is playing irrelevant football by the time November rolls around. After a slow start to the season by his standards, Crosby has recorded three sacks in the past three contests, including one in their game last week against the Jaguars. The motivation to wreck a game in a divisional matchup is always heightened, and given the plus value on his number, Crosby to record a sack is worth a look.

Troy Franklin OVER 45.5 Receiving Yards

Troy Franklin has quietly become one of Bo Nix’s more reliable targets. As former college teammates at Oregon, they have a natural chemistry. Franklin has received double-digit targets in two of the last three weeks, including an 89-yard breakout two weeks ago against the Cowboys. With the weaknesses in the Raiders’ secondary, expect plenty more targets thrown Franklin’s way tonight.