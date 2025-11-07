NFL Week 10 Most Bet Anytime Touchdowns: Penix Power

The NFL Week 10 slate is stacked with intriguing matchups, and the anytime touchdown scorer market has drawn heavy action at BetMGM. Bettors are looking beyond the stars this week, targeting a mix of emerging names and under-the-radar playmakers who could find the end zone.

Here’s a look at the most bet anytime touchdown scorers for Week 10.

1. Ray Davis (BUF) +260

Ray Davis hasn’t had a big workload this season, but bettors love the matchup. The Buffalo Bills’ running back has just 46 rushing yards, five receiving yards, and one touchdown catch this year, but draws a prime opportunity against a soft Miami Dolphins defense. Miami ranks 30th against the run (145.6 YPG) and 25th in scoring defense (27.0 PPG), having allowed seven total touchdowns to running backs. With Buffalo likely looking to control the tempo, Davis could easily punch one in near the goal line.

2. Kameron Johnson (TB) +1200

Kameron Johnson has flashed big-play potential in limited action for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, with four receptions for 64 yards and one touchdown this season. The New England Patriots defense, though strong overall, has given up the eighth-most passing touchdowns (18) and sixth-most receiving scores to wideouts (10). That combination makes Johnson a sneaky value play in this spot. His deep-threat ability could help him capitalize on a single explosive play for bettors holding his ticket.

3. Michael Penix Jr. (ATL) +900

Michael Penix isn’t known for his rushing production, but he’s capable of making plays with his legs for the Atlanta Falcons when needed. The second-year quarterback has 1,630 passing yards, 62 rushing yards, and one rushing touchdown this season. The Indianapolis Colts defense ranks 17th in total yards allowed (331.8) and seventh in scoring defense (20.1 PPG) — though notably, they have yet to allow a rushing TD to an opposing QB this season. Bettors see Penix as a solid longshot for a designed red-zone keeper or scramble into the end zone.

4. Greg Dulcich (MIA) +950

Back from injury, Greg Dulcich is looking to regain his 2022 form as one of Miami’s dynamic tight ends. Through two games this season, he’s posted five catches for 49 yards but has yet to find the end zone. The matchup doesn’t do him many favors — the Bills defense ranks 12th in total defense (311.3 YPG) and has allowed just one touchdown to tight ends all season. Still, with the Fins likely trailing, Dulcich’s red-zone involvement could make him a viable dark-horse scorer.

5. Terrell Jennings (NE) +425

Terrell Jennings continues to carve out a role as a change-of-pace option in New England’s offense. The second-year back has 68 rushing yards, one catch for nine yards, and a rushing touchdown this season. He’ll face a Bucs defense that ranks 16th in total yards allowed (321.4) and 15th in scoring defense (22.3 PPG), but they’ve been stingy near the goal line — surrendering just three touchdowns to running backs (two rushing, one receiving). Still, Jennings’ physical running style gives him goal-line appeal as a mid-range option in the market.

NFL Week 10 Anytime TD Market Closing Bell

The Week 10 anytime touchdown board at BetMGM is filled with value. Davis leads the charge against a struggling Dolphins front, while Johnson and Penix offer longshot appeal. As always, early bettors are betting on matchups — and these players all have paths to pay dirt.

All BetMGM data is based on tickets and straight bets