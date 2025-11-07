NFL Week 10 Most Bet 1st Touchdowns: Gibbs, Cook, and Taylor Making Noise

NFL Week 10 brings another loaded slate of action — and bettors are all over the first touchdown market at BetMGM. Power backs and high-volume playmakers dominate this week’s list, with stars like Jonathan Taylor and Jahmyr Gibbs drawing massive handle in one of the most unpredictable yet popular prop bets each week. Let’s break down the most bet first touchdown scorers for Week 10.

1. Jonathan Taylor (IND) +290

It’s no surprise to see Jonathan Taylor atop the board. The Indianapolis Colts star has been unstoppable in 2025, leading the NFL with 895 rushing yards and 12 touchdowns on the ground, plus 218 receiving yards and two TD catches. He’s scored in six games this season and continues to be the Colts’ engine in the red zone. Facing an Atlanta Falcons defense that ranks third in total yards allowed (282.5 per game) but has still given up four rushing and four receiving touchdowns to running backs, Taylor remains a near-automatic favorite to strike first.

2. Tyler Warren (IND) +1000

Tyler Warren has become a sneaky red-zone weapon for the Colts. The athletic tight end has 42 receptions for 518 yards and three touchdowns this season, scoring in three separate games. However, he faces a tough assignment against a Falcons defense that ranks first in pass defense (158.1 YPG) and has allowed the fewest yards to tight ends (176) while surrendering just one touchdown to the position. Still, his chemistry with Daniel Jones makes him a valuable early-score dart at double-digit odds.

3. Jahmyr Gibbs (DET) +450

Jahmyr Gibbs continues to showcase why he’s one of the NFL’s most explosive backs. The Detroit Lions’ playmaker has 551 rushing yards, 197 receiving yards, and seven total touchdowns — including six on the ground. He’s found the end zone in five games this season, and his versatility makes him a constant threat on opening drives. The Washington Commanders’ defense has struggled, ranking 28th in total yards allowed (377.8) and giving up five rushing and two receiving touchdowns to running backs this year. Gibbs’ dual-threat usage gives him a strong path to another early score.

4. Dalton Kincaid (BUF) +1600

Dalton Kincaid’s recent red-zone usage has made him one of the more popular longshots in the market. The Buffalo Bills’ tight end has four touchdown catches and remains a high-volume target in short-yardage situations. The Miami Dolphins defense has been vulnerable through the air, ranking 24th in total yards allowed (334.7 per game) and giving up the second-most touchdowns to tight ends (six). With Buffalo’s offense rolling again, Kincaid has sneaky first-score potential at a valuable number.

5. James Cook (BUF) +400

James Cook is a play bettors can’t resist. The Bills’ running back ranks second in the NFL in rushing yards (867), adding 100 receiving yards and seven total touchdowns. He’s scored in multiple games this season, and his recent consistency has made him an under-the-radar threat to strike first. The Dolphins’ run defense has struggled, ranking 30th (145.6 YPG) while allowing the seventh-most rushing touchdowns (10). At 4-to-1, Cook represents solid value for those hunting for a nice payout.

NFL Week 10 1st TD Market Closing Bell

The first touchdown market for Week 10 leans heavily toward running backs — and for good reason. Taylor and Gibbs headline as top-tier early scorers, while Kincaid and Cook bring value to bettors chasing big returns. Expect plenty of ground-heavy red-zone opportunities across this week’s slate.

All BetMGM data is based on tickets and straight bets