NFL Week 10 Most Bet Player Props: Flowers, Achane, and Pierce Popular Picks

The NFL’s Week 10 is here, and bettors at BetMGM have zeroed in on a mix of hot streaks, value plays, and matchups that could define the weekend’s player prop market. From Dalton Kincaid’s consistency to De’Von Achane’s explosiveness, the board is loaded with options that have drawn major betting handle.

Let’s dive into the most bet player props for NFL Week 10 at BetMGM.

1. Dalton Kincaid (BUF) Over 41.5 Receiving Yards (-115)

Dalton Kincaid continues to establish himself as one of the league’s most reliable tight ends. The Buffalo Bills’ pass catcher has 27 receptions for 411 yards and four touchdowns, averaging 58.7 yards per game. He’s gone over this total in four of seven games, becoming a key safety valve in Buffalo’s short-to-intermediate passing game. While the Miami Dolphins rank 10th against the pass (198.1 YPG), they’ve been vulnerable to tight ends, allowing the third-most yards to the position (68.2 per game). With Josh Allen targeting him heavily in recent weeks, Kincaid’s over is an appealing play.

2. De’Von Achane (MIA) Over 61.5 Rushing Yards (-130)

De’Von Achane’s efficiency has been elite all season. The Dolphins’ star back ranks seventh in the NFL with 606 rushing yards, averaging 67.3 yards per game on 5.0 yards per carry. He’s cleared this number six times, including in each of his past four games. Facing a Bills defense that’s struggled against the run, allowing 141.4 rushing yards per game (28th in the league), Achane is well-positioned for another productive outing. Miami’s offensive line should give him ample lanes to exploit.

3. Rachaad White (TB) Under 43.5 Rushing Yards (-120)

Rachaad White’s volume hasn’t translated to efficiency this season. The Tampa Bay Buccaneers running back has 287 rushing yards on 3.7 yards per carry, averaging 35.9 per game, and has gone under this total in six games. Now he faces the league’s toughest front in the New England Patriots, who rank first in rushing defense (75.4 YPG) and have allowed the fewest total rushing yards to running backs (484). White’s path to exceeding this number is slim unless the game script heavily favors the run.

4. Zay Flowers (BAL) Over 64.5 Receiving Yards (-140)

Zay Flowers has been the heartbeat of the Baltimore Ravens’ passing game. The explosive wideout has 46 catches for 550 yards (68.8 per game) and has gone over this number four times this season. He’s been just shy the past two weeks, recording 64 and 63 yards in consecutive outings. The Minnesota Vikings’ defense ranks eighth against the pass (194.5 YPG) and has held receivers to the sixth-fewest yards per game (136.3), but Flowers’ volume and target share keep his over firmly in play. Lamar Jackson’s trust in his top wideout only strengthens the case.

5. Alec Pierce (IND) Over 52.5 Receiving Yards (-130)

Alec Pierce has quietly emerged as a steady producer in the Indianapolis Colts’ offense, totaling 24 catches for 501 yards (71.6 per game). His big-play ability makes him a constant threat to surpass modest totals like this one. He’ll face the league’s top-ranked Atlanta Falcons secondary, which allows just 158.1 passing yards per game (first) and the third-fewest yards to opposing wideouts (123.4). Despite the tough matchup, Pierce’s recent usage and explosive upside have bettors backing him to keep rolling.

NFL Week 10 Player Props Market Closing Bell

The NFL Week 10 prop market is all about consistency meeting opportunity. Kincaid and Achane headline as favorites to continue their strong seasons, while White’s under remains a sharp angle against New England’s dominant run defense. Expect more fireworks as Week 10 unfolds across the league.

All BetMGM data is based on tickets and straight bets