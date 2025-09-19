Troy Franklin Emerging as Denver Broncos’ New Top Target

Fantasy Football Week 3: Troy Franklin Emerging for the Denver Broncos

From Waiver Wire to WR2 Conversation

The Broncos were supposed to run their passing game through Bo Nix to Courtland Sutton. Sutton has been serviceable, but it’s rookie Franklin who has exploded into relevance. Last week he commanded 9 targets, caught 8 passes for 89 yards, and found the end zone—numbers that go well beyond a lucky splash play.

Franklin was barely drafted in season-long formats, but after his breakout, he’s become the hottest waiver wire pickup of the week. The trust Nix showed in him signals this wasn’t a fluke. Denver’s offense is still a work in progress, but Franklin’s volume indicates he could be settling in as the true WR2 with weekly flex upside.

Fantasy Impact: Tempered Excitement vs. Immediate Need

This week’s matchup against the Los Angeles Chargers is a tricky one. Los Angeles has allowed passing production, but the game environment could skew lower scoring. That makes Franklin more of a deep-league WR3/FLEX play than a locked-in starter for Week 3.

Still, he offers something Sutton hasn’t: separation and reliability in the short-to-intermediate game. If Nix continues to feed Franklin at a high clip, the rookie could emerge as a steady PPR contributor. He may not have WR1 upside yet, but in deeper leagues, he’s already playable.

Betting Angle: Props & Market Read

Sportsbooks were quick to react to Franklin’s breakout. His receiving yards prop, which sat in the 28–32 yard range entering Week 2, has now jumped into the 45–50 yard range. That’s a sharp adjustment, but with 8 catches last week, the receptions over (often set at 3.5) may offer more value than chasing inflated yardage lines.

Player Prop Targets: Over 3.5 receptions – safer path via consistent target volume. Anytime touchdown scorer – still available at plus money given Sutton’s presence in the red zone. Longest reception under – Franklin is more of a chain mover than a vertical burner.



Fantasy & Betting Verdict

Franklin’s Week 2 breakout makes him one of the most important early-season waiver adds. While you may not want to force him into lineups against the Chargers, his target share suggests a reliable role moving forward.

For fantasy players, he’s a stash with flex appeal; for bettors, he’s best approached through reception overs and anytime TD markets rather than inflated yardage lines. If the Nix-Franklin chemistry keeps building, Franklin could shift from “waiver darling” to weekly starter by midseason.

