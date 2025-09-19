Ashton Jeanty Early Struggles in First Two Weeks for the Las Vegas Raiders

Ashton Jeanty: Las Vegas Raiders Rookie RB Testing Fantasy Owners’ Patience

A Rough Start in Silver and Black

The Raiders used a first-round pick on Jeanty, expecting explosive playmaking, but the early returns have been frustrating. Instead of the big-play dynamo who lit up college defenses, fantasy managers are getting a back who too often runs into the line, falls forward for minimal gain, and leaves you staring at a box score that looks more like RB4 than RB1. Through multiple games, he hasn’t produced that highlight 50-yard touchdown many projected—fantasy managers would gladly settle for a reliable 10-yard chain-mover at this point.

The concern isn’t just the lack of efficiency—it’s also about usage. Last week, Jeanty saw just 14 touches (11 carries, 3 catches), and the Raiders kept him off the field in a key first-and-goal sequence. For a supposed feature back, that workload is troubling.

Fantasy Impact: Upside vs. Safety

This is where the Jeanty debate sharpens: upside vs. safety. Analysts are openly asking whether they’d rather roster Jeanty or a steady veteran like Chuba Hubbard of the Carolina Panthers. Hubbard is the “boring but bankable” option who gives you RB2/FLEX stability week after week. Jeanty, meanwhile, carries the volatility—you’re chasing ceiling and praying the Raiders offense eventually opens lanes for him.

The problem? Defenses aren’t respecting the passing game. While Brock Bowers is a legit weapon at tight end, Las Vegas lacks a true WR1 to stretch defenses vertically. That allows safeties to cheat down and clog Jeanty’s rushing lanes. Until the offense as a whole creates space, Jeanty is fighting uphill.

Betting Angle: Player Props & Futures

Sportsbooks haven’t ignored Jeanty’s slow start. His rushing yards props have already been adjusted downward—sometimes sitting in the 40–50 yard range—a far cry from preseason expectations. For bettors, this opens two lanes of thought:

Fade the Hype: Until volume stabilizes (20+ touches as Pete Carroll suggested), the under on rushing props remains in play, especially against stout run defenses.

Buy the Breakout: If you believe the talent eventually wins out, you’re betting on a boom game—Jeanty still profiles as a one-play TD threat. Savvy bettors may find value targeting longest rush over props or touchdown scorer markets, where one explosive run cashes the ticket.

In season-long futures, his Offensive Rookie of the Year odds have drifted, making him more of a lottery ticket than a legitimate contender.

Fantasy Outlook: Patience or Panic?

The bottom line: Jeanty remains a hold if your roster can absorb the volatility. He has the athletic upside to flip a matchup in a single week, but the Raiders’ offensive environment makes him a risky RB2/FLEX at best right now. If you need consistency, Hubbard or similar waiver options offer safer floor production.

In betting terms, Jeanty is the definition of variance: high risk, high reward. Fantasy managers and bettors alike must decide if they’re willing to ride out the growing pains—or if it’s time to pivot to safer action.

