Dallas Cowboys vs. Chicago Bears Analysis: Who Will Provide Fantasy Production?

Week 3 NFL Fantasy & Betting Preview: Dallas Cowboys vs. Chicago Bears

The Off-Field Drama: Tom Brady, Las Vegas Raiders and Bears’ Signals

The strangest storyline of Week 3 involves Brady allegedly funneling Bears intel back to the Raiders. Whether it’s noise or not, it adds spice to an already explosive matchup. The bigger reality? Neither defense is holding water. Both secondaries are riddled with injuries, both pass rushes lack consistency without their stars, and both quarterbacks should have clean pockets more often than not. Translation: this sets up as one of the highest-scoring fantasy environments of the week.

Fantasy Football Breakdown

Bears:

Caleb Williams remains locked into starting lineups. With Chicago’s defense likely bleeding points, game script almost guarantees high passing volume.

DeAndre Swift is the main watch. He’s been limited in practice, and his availability is questionable. If he’s inactive or limited, rookie Kyle Monangai becomes a waiver-wire smash play with RB2 upside.

DJ Moore and Cole Kmet both get big upgrades with Dallas’ secondary missing multiple corners.

Cowboys:

Dak Prescott draws one of the softest matchups of the week against a banged-up Bears secondary. He’s a top-8 fantasy QB for Week 3.

CeeDee Lamb is an automatic start with potential to post WR1 overall numbers given Chicago’s cornerback injuries.

Jake Ferguson is a sneaky tight end streamer against a defense that struggles to cover the middle of the field.

Cowboys RBs remain trickier. Javonte Williams has had a strong start to the season and should be in your lineup.

Bottom line: if you roster a Cowboy or Bear skill player, chances are they’re in your starting lineup this week.

Betting Angle: Points, Props & Matchups

Oddsmakers have responded accordingly, hanging this game as one of the highest totals on the Week 3 slate at 51.5 points. The spread has hovered around Cowboys -2.5, signaling expectations of a tight, high-scoring contest.

Spread Lean: With both defenses gutted, backing the healthier offense is the angle. Dallas -2.5 has the edge, but expect swings.

Total: The over is the sharpest read. Both secondaries are compromised, both quarterbacks are aggressive, and defensive stops should be scarce.

Player Props: Caleb Williams passing yards over: With Chicago likely playing catch-up, 275+ yards feels realistic. CeeDee Lamb anytime touchdown: Volume and matchup put him in prime scoring position. Kyle Monangai rushing + receiving yards: If Swift sits, sportsbooks may price this too low, making the rookie an upside play.



Fantasy & Betting Verdict

This is a fantasy feast. Williams and Prescott are both top-10 QB options, every starting wide receiver has big-game potential, and even secondary options like Ferguson and Kmet have streaming value. The key X-factor is Swift’s health—if he’s out, Monangai becomes one of the most important waiver adds of the week.

From a betting perspective, all signs point to fireworks. The over is the priority play, with Dallas slightly favored to edge it out. Look for offensive fireworks, DFS stacking appeal, and one of the weekend’s most entertaining shootouts.

