Tampa Bay Buccaneers vs. Buffalo Bills: Key Points for Sunday Showdown
Sportsgrid Staff
Host · Writer
2025 NFL Week 11 Preview: Tampa Bay Buccaneers vs. Buffalo Bills
Sunday night in Orchard Park: Josh Allen vs. Baker Mayfield, swirling winds, cold air, a total sitting at 47.5, and Buffalo laying -5.5. It’s the kind of mid-November AFC test that feels gritty before the ball even kicks off.
This game is all about weather, matchups, and whether Buffalo can finally look like Buffalo again.
Let’s break it down.
Wind, Weather, and the Passing Game: A Major Factor
The market told us early what the sportsbooks think of the conditions:
-
Josh Allen passing yards: 214.5
-
Baker Mayfield passing yards: 210.5
Those are low for these quarterbacks—very low. And it’s because Orchard Park is expected to have:
-
Sustained winds
-
Gusts over 20 mph
-
Cold temperatures
-
A swirling, inconsistent environment
These are the types of games where downfield passing disappears, kickers become unplayable, and the offense that handles the wind better ends up controlling the night.
Buffalo Bills: Can the Offense Find Its Identity?
Buffalo’s week-to-week inconsistency has been maddening, but the offensive issues last week were particularly concerning:
The Running Game Completely Disappeared
Against a Miami Dolphins defense that traded defensive tackle Zach Sieler and was missing bodies inside, the Bills still couldn’t run the football.
-
No push
-
No lanes
-
No rhythm
If you can’t run on that, what does it look like against Tampa Bay—a top-five run defense?
If Buffalo Wins, It Won’t Be on the Ground
Tampa is elite at stopping interior runs. They want you to beat them in the air. But the weather may take that option away.
So Buffalo will need:
-
Quick game
-
Allen improvisation
-
Designed scrambles
-
A heavy dose of Dawson Knox and Khalil Shakir underneath
Not explosive—just efficient enough.
Tampa Bay Buccaneers: Can Baker Handle the Wind?
Mayfield has quietly been playing respectable football, but this is not his type of environment:
-
Tampa’s offense is timing-based
-
Baker’s deep ball loses power in heavy wind
-
Route precision becomes harder for Emeka Egbuka
-
Tampa prefers controlled conditions
Tampa’s Path to Victory
-
Protect the football
-
Lean on Raschaad White and shotgun runs
-
Keep Buffalo’s pass rush from teeing off
-
Shorten the game
-
Play for field position
This is likely a more conservative Tampa game script than usual.
Game Environment: Expect a Grind, Not a Shootout
If this game were in Tampa, we’d be talking about 60 total points. But in Buffalo?
This has “24–20 type game” written all over it.
Wind kills explosives.
Wind kills field goals.
Wind kills downfield passing.
Wind kills overs.
And because Tampa is so stout against the run, both teams will be forced to dink-and-dunk their way down the field.
This sets up an environment with:
-
Long drives
-
Fewer splash plays
-
More punting
-
Lower-scoring red-zone trips
A classic cold-weather AFC game.
Betting Angle
This is a matchup where weather handicapping is key.
Side
Lean: Buccaneers +5.5
Buffalo should win, but the weather reduces variance and makes points more valuable. Tampa Bay has the run defense to force Buffalo to be one-dimensional, and the Bills haven’t shown they can consistently thrive that way.
If this gets to +6 or +6.5, even better.
Total: 47.5
Strong Lean: Under
Everything about this matchup screams:
-
Wind
-
Slower pace
-
Run attempts
-
Short throws
-
Missed or avoided field goals
-
Clock movement
This is not a shootout environment, and books posting a high 40s number is almost entirely based on name value, not conditions.
Prop Angles
-
Josh Allen Under Passing Yards (214.5)
-
Baker Mayfield Under Passing Yards (210.5)
-
Raschaad White Rushing Attempts Over
-
Josh Allen Anytime TD (designed runs should spike)
-
Dawson Knox Over Receptions (wind = short passes)
Stay away from:
-
Longest reception props
-
Kicker props
-
Deep receiving overs
Final Thoughts
This is a fascinating late-window game, not because of fireworks but because of the stylistic battle the weather creates. Buffalo is the better team, but the conditions and matchup give Tampa Bay pathways to hang around.
