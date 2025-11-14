Fantasy Football Update: A.J. Brown of the Philadelphia Eagles Season Performance
Sportsgrid Staff
Host · Writer
2025 Fantasy Football Outlook: What to Do With A.J. Brown of the Philadelphia Eagles?
Brown made headlines this week after going on a stream and essentially telling fantasy managers to get rid of him. Not exactly something you hear from a star receiver on a winning team.
He’s been one of the most traded wide receivers in fantasy football this season—and for good reason. The production is nowhere near his ADP. The frustration level is through the roof. And the schedule says everything should be better… but it hasn’t shown up.
Let’s break down the state of Brown, what to expect moving forward, and how you should play it in fantasy and betting markets.
A.J. Brown’s 2025 Production: Why Everyone Is Panicking
Brown’s stat line tells the story:
-
54 targets
-
31 receptions
-
408 yards
-
3 touchdowns
If you drafted him in the second or third round, this is a nightmare. He’s averaging WR3 production while being treated like an automatic WR1 every week.
And then Brown goes on-stream telling you he’s frustrated too.
Does the complaining matter?
No.
He’s venting. He’s emotional. He wants to win and wants to contribute. Players talk. It doesn’t affect game-planning.
But it does confirm what we already know:
He’s not happy with his usage, and neither are fantasy managers.
A.J. Brown’s Fantasy Value: You Can’t Sell Low
Here’s the uncomfortable truth:
You cannot trade A.J. Brown right now.
Not unless you want 60 cents on the dollar.
His value on the trade market is shot. You’d be swapping a second-round pick for a fifth-round asset. That’s a losing move unless you need a specific positional upgrade.
But the season isn’t over.
We still have:
-
Almost half a fantasy season left
-
A player with elite talent
-
A schedule that could swing in his favor
This isn’t a case where you dump him out of frustration. You hold him and hope the regression hits positively.
The Elite Part of the Schedule Starts NOW
If you’re going to bet on A.J. Brown, this is the reason:
Upcoming Fantasy Schedule
-
Detroit Lions → Bad secondary
-
Dallas Cowboys → Worse secondary
-
Chicago Bears → Beat-up secondary
-
Los Angeles Chargers → Collapsing secondary
-
Las Vegas Raiders → Burnable at all levels
-
Washington Commanders → Already shredded multiple times
-
Buffalo Bills → Middle of the pack, vulnerable deep
-
Commanders again (Week 18) → Even if he doesn’t play, the lead-up is amazing
This is one of the best WR schedules in the entire league for the fantasy playoffs.
If Brown wakes up, he could easily put up:
-
A 7 reception, 120-yard game
-
A 2-TD breakout in December
-
A WR1 stretch during fantasy playoffs
There’s no production right now—but everything around him suggests a bounce-back is possible.
The Squeaky Wheel Narrative… Didn’t Work Last Time
Fantasy managers love the “squeaky wheel gets the grease” theory.
Except:
-
The last time Brown complained
-
The market pushed his props up
-
Everyone called for a smash spot
-
He did nothing
So there’s no guarantee the offense suddenly features him.
But the schedule gives him a chance to turn it around even without force-feeding.
Comparison: Justin Jefferson (Minnesota Vikings) vs. A.J. Brown
Jefferson is also having a “down” year, but the vibes are completely different.
Jefferson’s 2025 Numbers
-
686 yards
-
2 touchdowns
-
Averaging 10–12 fantasy points per game
-
Not complaining publicly
-
Working through growing pains with a rookie QB
Jefferson is buy-low because:
-
He is the offense
-
McCarthy will get better
-
The late-season schedule is juicy (Dallas, Giants, Detroit)
-
There’s no long-term chemistry issue
Brown?
More volatility. More uncertainty. More frustration in both reality and fantasy.
So What Should Fantasy Managers Do With A.J. Brown?
1. Do NOT sell low.
You will regret it when he drops 24 points in Week 13.
2. Bench him only if you’re stacked.
If you have a deep WR corps, fine. But you still start him in 95% of scenarios.
3. Treat him like a volatile WR2.
Not a WR1.
Not a must-smash play.
A volatile WR2 with upside.
4. Reevaluate after the Detroit and Dallas games.
If he doesn’t produce against those secondaries?
Then it might truly be a lost season.
Betting Angle
A.J. Brown has become a fascinating betting case.
Props to Consider
-
Under Receptions → Books still price him like 2023 A.J. Brown
-
Over Longest Reception → Even in down years, he hits explosive plays
-
Anytime TD (plus-money) → His red-zone usage still flashes on film
-
Receiving Yards Overs → ONLY when facing bottom-tier secondaries
Fade Spots
-
Efficiency props vs. top pass rushes
-
Reception props when weather is bad
-
TD props when the Eagles shift to run-heavy scripts
Brown is no longer an automatic over-play. You must pick your spots with precision.
Final Verdict: Hold, Don’t Fold
A.J. Brown is frustrating. He’s volatile. He’s not living up to his ADP.
But the combination of:
-
A soft schedule
-
An elite skill set
-
A high-ceiling offense
-
A big chunk of the season left
…means you cannot dump him.
Unless someone gives you full value for him, you ride it out and hope the tidal wave of volume hits in December.
