Fantasy Football Update: A.J. Brown of the Philadelphia Eagles Season Performance

2025 Fantasy Football Outlook: What to Do With A.J. Brown of the Philadelphia Eagles?

Brown made headlines this week after going on a stream and essentially telling fantasy managers to get rid of him. Not exactly something you hear from a star receiver on a winning team.

He’s been one of the most traded wide receivers in fantasy football this season—and for good reason. The production is nowhere near his ADP. The frustration level is through the roof. And the schedule says everything should be better… but it hasn’t shown up.

Let’s break down the state of Brown, what to expect moving forward, and how you should play it in fantasy and betting markets.

A.J. Brown’s 2025 Production: Why Everyone Is Panicking

Brown’s stat line tells the story:

54 targets

31 receptions

408 yards

3 touchdowns

If you drafted him in the second or third round, this is a nightmare. He’s averaging WR3 production while being treated like an automatic WR1 every week.

And then Brown goes on-stream telling you he’s frustrated too.

Does the complaining matter?

No.



He’s venting. He’s emotional. He wants to win and wants to contribute. Players talk. It doesn’t affect game-planning.

But it does confirm what we already know:



He’s not happy with his usage, and neither are fantasy managers.

A.J. Brown’s Fantasy Value: You Can’t Sell Low

Here’s the uncomfortable truth:

You cannot trade A.J. Brown right now.

Not unless you want 60 cents on the dollar.

His value on the trade market is shot. You’d be swapping a second-round pick for a fifth-round asset. That’s a losing move unless you need a specific positional upgrade.

But the season isn’t over.

We still have:

Almost half a fantasy season left

A player with elite talent

A schedule that could swing in his favor

This isn’t a case where you dump him out of frustration. You hold him and hope the regression hits positively.

The Elite Part of the Schedule Starts NOW

If you’re going to bet on A.J. Brown, this is the reason:

Upcoming Fantasy Schedule

Detroit Lions → Bad secondary

Dallas Cowboys → Worse secondary

Chicago Bears → Beat-up secondary

Los Angeles Chargers → Collapsing secondary

Las Vegas Raiders → Burnable at all levels

Washington Commanders → Already shredded multiple times

Buffalo Bills → Middle of the pack, vulnerable deep

Commanders again (Week 18) → Even if he doesn’t play, the lead-up is amazing

This is one of the best WR schedules in the entire league for the fantasy playoffs.

If Brown wakes up, he could easily put up:

A 7 reception, 120-yard game

A 2-TD breakout in December

A WR1 stretch during fantasy playoffs

There’s no production right now—but everything around him suggests a bounce-back is possible.

The Squeaky Wheel Narrative… Didn’t Work Last Time

Fantasy managers love the “squeaky wheel gets the grease” theory.

Except:

The last time Brown complained

The market pushed his props up

Everyone called for a smash spot

He did nothing

So there’s no guarantee the offense suddenly features him.

But the schedule gives him a chance to turn it around even without force-feeding.

Comparison: Justin Jefferson (Minnesota Vikings) vs. A.J. Brown

Jefferson is also having a “down” year, but the vibes are completely different.

Jefferson’s 2025 Numbers

686 yards

2 touchdowns

Averaging 10–12 fantasy points per game

Not complaining publicly

Working through growing pains with a rookie QB

Jefferson is buy-low because:

He is the offense

McCarthy will get better

The late-season schedule is juicy (Dallas, Giants, Detroit)

There’s no long-term chemistry issue

Brown?



More volatility. More uncertainty. More frustration in both reality and fantasy.

So What Should Fantasy Managers Do With A.J. Brown?

1. Do NOT sell low.

You will regret it when he drops 24 points in Week 13.

2. Bench him only if you’re stacked.

If you have a deep WR corps, fine. But you still start him in 95% of scenarios.

3. Treat him like a volatile WR2.

Not a WR1.



Not a must-smash play.



A volatile WR2 with upside.

4. Reevaluate after the Detroit and Dallas games.

If he doesn’t produce against those secondaries?



Then it might truly be a lost season.

Betting Angle

A.J. Brown has become a fascinating betting case.

Props to Consider

Under Receptions → Books still price him like 2023 A.J. Brown

Over Longest Reception → Even in down years, he hits explosive plays

Anytime TD (plus-money) → His red-zone usage still flashes on film

Receiving Yards Overs → ONLY when facing bottom-tier secondaries

Fade Spots

Efficiency props vs. top pass rushes

Reception props when weather is bad

TD props when the Eagles shift to run-heavy scripts

Brown is no longer an automatic over-play. You must pick your spots with precision.

Final Verdict: Hold, Don’t Fold

A.J. Brown is frustrating. He’s volatile. He’s not living up to his ADP.



But the combination of:

A soft schedule

An elite skill set

A high-ceiling offense

A big chunk of the season left

…means you cannot dump him.

Unless someone gives you full value for him, you ride it out and hope the tidal wave of volume hits in December.

You can read all about what’s going on in the National Football League at SportsGrid.com.