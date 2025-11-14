10 Best Defenses in the NFL Right Now (Week 11)

As Paul ‘Bear’ Bryant claimed, “Offense sells tickets, but defense wins championships." It’s one of the oldest adages of gridiron football because it’s true.

1) Houston Texans

Although their record might not reflect it, the Houston Texans (4-5) have showcased the league’s top defense from wire to wire this year. Notably, Houston paces the entire league in both points against (16.7 PPG) and yards allowed (261.3 total YPG). Much of that can be attributed to the Texans’ extremely athletic positional groupings; this squad has deep talent at all three levels of the defense. Head coach DeMeco Ryans, a former Pro Bowl linebacker, has Houston’s trust, and his 4-2 base defense is giving the rest of the NFL fits at the moment.

2) Denver Broncos

The Denver Broncos (8-2) are well on their way to breaking the NFL’s single-season sack record of 72 (set by the revered 1982 Chicago Bears). After ten contests in 2025, Denver has already tallied 46 quarterback sacks. This has allowed the Broncos to keep their opponents to only 17.3 PPG, third overall. From there, Denver also ranks in the top three in terms of yardage surrendered, giving up just 270.7 total YPG. The offense ranks 17th in scoring, further exemplifying just how vital the Broncos’ defense has been this season.

3) Kansas City Chiefs

Despite an up-and-down 2025 campaign, the Kansas City Chiefs (5-4) are still a side to be reckoned with. The Chiefs are listed within the league’s top squads when looking at defensive scoring (17.7 PPG) and yards allowed (291.8 YPG). Kansas City has been especially stingy in the secondary, surrendering only 187.2, which ranks seventh overall. The oddsmakers have not lost faith in KC, and its steady defense is a significant reason. Ahead of Week 11, the Chiefs are the Super Bowl LX favorites at FanDuel Sportsbook, displaying six-to-one odds in the market.

4) Green Bay Packers

Coming off a loss in primetime, the Green Bay Packers (5-3-1) will be looking to make a statement in Week 11. Of course, their defense was not to blame last Monday, as the Pack held their opponent to one touchdown and less than 300 yards of total offense. Green Bay is obviously incredibly athletic on the defensive side. That comes with a relentless pursuit of the football, which has helped the Packers in allowing only 91.8 rushing YPG this year. GB has also kept opponents to just 19.6 PPG: seventh in the NFL.

5) Los Angeles Rams

The Los Angeles Rams (7-2) just might be the most well-rounded team in the league at this juncture. On defense, Los Angeles boasts a hyper-explosive bunch. The Rams play with physicality, which has allowed them to keep opponents at only 17.0 PPG: second in the NFL. They are operating with one of the top defensive lines in football. After nine contests, LA’s D-line is tagged with an 80.4 grade at Pro Football Focus, landing third overall. Let’s see how this unit does against a high-flying Seattle Seahawks offense in Week 11—it will be must-see television.

6) New England Patriots

As one of the buzziest teams in the NFL right now, the New England Patriots (9-2) are riding an eight-game winning streak. There is a lot to like about MVP frontrunner Drake Maye (who shows +230 odds in the market at FanDuel Sportsbook) this year, but it is the Patriots’ consistency on defense that makes them a legit contender. New England has given up only 18.7 PPG, which is the fifth-best defensive clip ahead of Week 11. They have also swiped seven interceptions. Still, you won’t find much success on the ground here; the Pats are allowing an NFL-best 84.7 rushing YPG.

7) Seattle Seahawks

Last week, arguably no team had a more dominant defensive performance than the Seattle Seahawks (8-2). Seattle registered not one, but two defensive touchdowns in a divisional blowout. The Seahawks are playing with an infectious confidence right now. Their defense has held opponents to just 19.1 PPG through ten contests. A large portion of that success stems from this group’s prowess against the run; Seattle has given up just 90.7 YPG on the ground, which ranks third in the NFL. As aforementioned, the Seahawks have a major test looming in Week 11. Can this unit challenge the Los Angeles Rams‘ top-ranked offense?

8) Los Angeles Chargers

The Los Angeles Chargers (7-3) have gone through peaks and valleys in 2025, but overall, this team appears poised to make a legitimate run. On defense, the Bolts rank fourth in yardage allowed (280.2 YPG) and eighth in scoring (20.3 PPG). Los Angeles employs its fair share of ballhawks, as the Chargers have collected nine interceptions to this point. They have also tallied 29 quarterback sacks, which ranks seventh in the NFL right now.

9) Detroit Lions

Symbolic of their city, the Detroit Lions (6-3) are especially tough in 2025. The Lions’ defense has improved as the season has progressed. Currently, Detroit ranks seventh overall when it comes to yards surrendered. From there, PFF gives the defensive line here a 77.7 grade, which is a top-five figure ahead of Week 11. The Lions have also forced a dozen total takeaways, leaving them in the top third of the NFL. This group is mean and disruptive; be sure to watch your kneecaps!

10) Cleveland Browns

The Cleveland Browns (2-7) won’t be playing many meaningful games this year, but that hasn’t stopped their defense from flying around. The Browns have held opponents to only 264.9 YPG of offense, landing second overall. Cleveland’s defensive backfield is still performing strongly despite recent trades; the Browns have given up just 167.0 YPG through the air, which also ranks second in the league. Up front, the D-line has earned a 90.1 PFF grade after ten weeks of action—tops in the NFL.

