Ranking The Top 10 Potential NY Giants Head Coaching Candidates

10) Bill Belichick: North Carolina Head Coach

It would almost feel sacrilegious to make a list of Giants head coaching candidates that does not include Bill Belichick. Bill spent 11 years in East Rutherford as the defensive coordinator before going to several different spots and eventually settling in as the Patriots' head coach for 24 seasons. Belichick is in the middle of his first season as the head coach at North Carolina, but it is pretty safe to say that if John Mara came calling, he would accept the Giants' job in a heartbeat.

Stay ahead of the game and elevate your sports betting experience with SportsGrid.