Ranking The Top 10 Potential NY Giants Head Coaching Candidates

3) Mike McCarthy: Former Packers & Cowboys Head Coach
When the Giants decided to cut ties with Brian Daboll, a popular opinion amongst the fanbase and media was that New York's next hire needs to be a coach with experience and not another first-time coordinator. This is part of the reason why Mike McCarthy is the early betting favorite to land the job. The good news for John Mara is that if he wanted to go the experience route, McCarthy is an ideal candidate. Serving as the Packers' head coach from 2006-2018, then coaching the Cowboys from 2020-2-24, McCarthy has put together quite the winning resume, including a victory in Super Bowl 45 and a winning percentage over 60. If the Giants want a true program builder that wins consistently, McCarthy could be the man for the job.