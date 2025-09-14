Sunday Night Football: Falcons vs. Vikings Same Game Parlay

The Atlanta Falcons are desperately trying to reclaim their position as an NFC powerhouse. But despite years of top draft picks, the NFC South also-rans continue to come up short. Unfortunately for the Falcons, the path to their first win could extend past Sunday Night Football in Week 2. Standing in their way is a revered Minnesota Vikings squad that appears even more formidable than it was last year.

Wherever your allegiances lie, make sure you check out our preferred wagers in tonight’s intra-conference clash in Minneapolis.

Stadium: U.S. Bank Stadium

Location: Minneapolis, MN

Where to Watch: NBC

Time: 8:20 p.m. ET

Spread: MIN -3.5 | Total: 44.5

Moneyline: MIN -180 | ATL +152

Leg 1: Over 44.5 -115

Both the Falcons and Vikings were able to move the ball freely in their respective season openers. Considering the depth of their offensive reserves, we’re anticipating a shootout in tonight’s battle at U.S. Bank Stadium.

Atlanta had no problem churning out yards in Week 1. While they were unable to secure the win, the Falcons put up 358 yards of total offense, outgaining their opponents by almost 100 yards. Improved scoring efficiency is a prerequisite for victory. Thankfully, the Vikings were able to facilitate some of that anticipated growth.

Minnesota’s defense couldn’t corral the Bears’ offense. Chicago scored 24 points on 317 yards before being undone by poor decisions and egregious mistakes late. The Falcons’ offense is a much more dynamic unit, and they could expose the same flaws the Bears did last week.

At the same time, the Vikings should have no problem putting up points at home. J.J. McCarthy found his rhythm in the second half and should carry that momentum into his first career home start. We’re betting these NFC foes trade touchdowns throughout the contest, sending this one over the modest total.

Leg 2: Michael Penix Any Time Touchdown Scorer +650

Michael Penix flaunted his passing acumen in Week 1, completing 64.3% of his pass attempts for 298 yards and a touchdown. Lost in that performance was his crafty running, a skill set that should be on display versus the Vikings.

The Falcons’ pivot was on his horse in the season opener. Penix took off with the ball six times last Sunday, accumulating 21 yards and a touchdown in the loss. He’s shown a keen ability to make improved reads, and the Vikings will struggle to limit Penix on Sunday.

We saw Caleb Williams tear through the Vikings’ defense on Monday Night Football. The Bears quarterback totaled 58 rushing yards and a touchdown on just six carries, breaking off meaningful gains every time he took off. Penix should replicate that success in Week 2.

With just four NFL starts under his belt, we’ve seen Penix become more comfortable as a rusher. He’s recorded touchdowns in each of his last two starts, and he should have no problem making it three straight on Sunday.

Leg 3: Justin Jefferson to Record 80+ Receiving Yards +116

J.J. McCarthy eventually settled into his new starting gig, thanks mainly to the contributions from Justin Jefferson and the rest of the Vikings’ receivers corps. Jefferson himself had a more tepid performance, but we’re counting on a much more fruitful performance on Sunday Night Football.

Jefferson was targeted seven times in Week 1, but only pulled in four receptions for 44 yards. With a career 67.7% catch rate, we should see the two-time All-Pro make significant strides over his coming games.

The first step toward All-Pro status starts with tonight’s clash versus Atlanta. The Falcons’ secondary had several lapses in judgment last week, and those miscues came against a wide receiver who shares a very similar profile to Jefferson. Emeka Egbuka got free on several occasions, hauling in four of six targets for 67 yards and two scores. Jefferson can use his speed to find holes in coverage while also maximizing his catch radius in double coverage.

Jefferson has five straight 1,000-yard campaigns, and he will eventually make it six. That starts with a standout performance against the Falcons, in which he’s poised to eclipse 80 receiving yards.

Sunday Night Football: Falcons vs. Vikings Same Game Parlay Picks +1565

Over 44.5 -115

Michael Penix Any Time Touchdown Scorer +650

Justin Jefferson to Record 80+ Receiving Yards +116

After coming out of the gates slowly, the Vikings showed the ability to move the ball downfield in the latter stages of the season-opening win. Likewise, the Falcons have a plethora of scoring options to keep the chains moving. In the end, we’re betting on a high-scoring affair, with Michael Penix recording a touchdown and Justin Jefferson recording 80 or more receiving yards. Parlaying these three picks could net bettors a healthy +1565 return.

