NFL Week 2: 5 Bold Predictions for Eagles vs Chiefs Super Bowl Rematch
Joe Cervenka
Host · Writer
A.J. Brown, Saquon Barkley, and Travis Kelce to Combine for 4+ TDs
We've already got Travis Kelce to score, so why not add a few Eagles in what our bold predictions will be part of a 40-point explosion to get that price extra juicy.
In last year's Super Bowl, AJ Brown scored a touchdown for the Eagles to end a dominant first half. While he wasn't joined by teammate Saquon Barkley, the former New York Giant did have almost 100 yards from scrimmage and was an integral part of the offense, as he was all year. In the regular season, Barkley found paydirt 13 times on the ground and twice through the air, part of a near 1300-yard from scrimmage campaign where he rushed for over 2000. Brown had seven scores last season and has put up double-digits in receiving touchdowns twice in his career. Kansas City struggled to keep receivers out of the end zone last season, giving up the ninth most TDs to wideouts with 19 scores allowed to the position.
Kelce needs no introduction in general or into the end zone. The long-time Chief is in the top five among tight ends with 81 career touchdowns, and he still has a few left in the tank. While he had a career-low three scores last season, Kelce has hit double-digit TDs in three campaigns and put up plenty of scoring shows in the playoffs.
While the chances might be slim, a +900 payout is waiting for you if you have the stones to pull the trigger on this one.
The Eagles Hang 40 on the Chiefs...Again
Could it be deja vu all over again for the Chiefs' defense? It seems like a stretch that Kansas City would allow a 40-piece in front of their home crowd in this epic revenge game, but you wanna get nuts? Let's get nuts.
Kansas City did not look great against their AFC West rivals and the biggest threat for the division crown, the Los Angeles Chargers, in Week 1. The Chiefs gave up 27 points and over 300 passing yards to Justin Herbert in a six-point loss. Granted, Brazil was a neutral-site game again, like the Super Bowl, but KC was kind of looking tired and starting to show all the miles that have been tacked on them from making these playoff runs year after year. Don't forget KC has been to five of the past six Super Bowls, and the one they missed was an elimination in the AFC Championship against the Cincinnati Bengals.
On Philly's side, they looked pretty good in their opening of the season, kicking off the 2025 NFL campaign on Thursday night against historic rival, the Dallas Cowboys. They were able to move the ball fairly easily in the first half, putting up 21 of their total 24 points, and the defense took over in the second, shutting the Cowboys out. In the win, the Eagles' Big 3 were relatively quiet. Jalen Hurts passed for 152 yards, AJ Brown had just one catch on one target for eight yards, and Saquon Barkley put up 60 yards rushing. I don't want to say they were saving up their big numbers for this week, but let's go with that for our cause.
For Philly to score 40, the payout is succulent as the over 39.5 pays at +900. Here's to the Eagles scoring a boatload of points in Kansas City today.
Jalen Hurts Scores 3 Touchdowns on the Ground
While Jalen Hurts was relatively quiet through the air in Week 1, there wasn't anything wrong with his legs. Hurts ran for a game-high 62 yards on 14 carries, averaging 4.4 yards per attempt, and had a long run of 14 against the Cowboys. Most importantly for our purposes on this bold prediction, his nose for the end zone was wide open, scoring twice on Thursday night.
Hurts continued a trend from the past few years, when he was the Eagles' go-to on the goal line. Hey, the tush push is no joke. The former Oklahoma Sooner had 14 rushing scores last year, leading all quarterbacks and finishing tied for sixth in the NFL in total TDs. Hurts also ran for 630 yards and passed for almost 3000. It's clear this man can move his team's offense.
In last year's Super Bowl win over the Chiefs, Hurts led all rushers with 72 yards on the ground, averaging 6.5 yards per carry, while scoring a touchdown. He also added 220 yards in the air and two passing scores. In Super Bowl LVII, Hurts had 70 yards on the ground and three rushing TDs against KC. Add in two career regular-season games against the Chiefs, where Hurts has averaged almost 40 yards rushing per game and has scored on the ground twice, and it's clear his penchant for the end zone is always there.
At +2200 to score three times, the odds are long, but hey, that's what this piece is all about. Getting Hurts at +450 to score twice isn't a bad option either.
Travis Kelce Goes for 100 Yards and a Touchdown
Travis Kelce did not have his best showing in last year's Super Bowl. The veteran tight end hauled in just four balls on six targets for 39 yards and was kept out of the end zone. Add to that the blowout loss, and it's hardly the way the future Hall of Famer wants to be remembered on the international stage. Kelce has told the media he's forgotten about the Super Bowl beatdown and is only focused on this season, but I'm not buying it. I'm thinking he circled this game on the calendar in Taylor Swift's room as soon as it was announced.
While the future Mr. Swift had a game to forget in last year's Super Bowl, that wasn't quite the case when these two teams met back in 2023 for the world championship. Kelce flirted with the number we are looking for, pulling down six catches on six targets for 81 yards, and most importantly, a touchdown. Sure, that was two and a half years ago, when the soon-to-be 36-year-old was a little more spry with extra spring in his step, but he still can be a difference maker.
Kelce did look pretty good in Week 1 against the Chargers. The former Cincinnati Bearcat had just two catches, but did reach the end zone and, maybe more importantly, showed he can still come up with some big plays. Kelce's long reception was for 37 yards, and he'll need a few big chunk plays like that to hit our numbers.
The over/unders for Kelce this week are set at two catches and 45.5 yards, while he's priced at +150 to score a touchdown. To reach 100 yards? The big pass catcher is priced at +1100. If you were to parlay Kelce 100 yards and a score, you'd be staring down the barrel of an explosive +2900 payout.
Patrick Mahomes is Sacked 5 Times
A staple of the Kansas City Chiefs the past few years has been the strength of their offensive line. They've been one of the best in football season after season during Patrick Mahomes' career. While they are still a stellar unit, we are getting froggy and picking them to allow a five-spot today.
Mahomes went down twice in Week 1, losing nine yards in the process to the Chargers. That is right around the average the Chiefs allowed last season, as the O-line gave up 2.6 per game.
If our bold predictions play out and the Eagles score a ton of points, you can bet Mahomes will have to switch to the air attack, near full-time, to get his team back in the game. I'm no mathematician, but more dropbacks equals more sack opportunities, something I'm banking on. In following last year's Super Bowl script, where Philly jumped out to a big lead and KC had to rely on the pass, the Eagles got to Mahome six times for sacks, just the kind of numbers we are going for.
Philly was above average in getting to the quarterback in 2024. The Eagles had 41 sacks last year, sitting tied for 13th in the league in that stat. They also allowed the fewest passing yards in the NFL last season.
While it may be tough to find a prop where the Eagles get five sacks today, a few things to know are the total for both teams is set at 5.5 (+130 to the over), while Philly's sack prop is at 2.5 with the over paying -115.
