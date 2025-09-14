NFL Week 2: 5 Bold Predictions for Eagles vs Chiefs Super Bowl Rematch

A.J. Brown, Saquon Barkley, and Travis Kelce to Combine for 4+ TDs

We've already got Travis Kelce to score, so why not add a few Eagles in what our bold predictions will be part of a 40-point explosion to get that price extra juicy.

In last year's Super Bowl, AJ Brown scored a touchdown for the Eagles to end a dominant first half. While he wasn't joined by teammate Saquon Barkley, the former New York Giant did have almost 100 yards from scrimmage and was an integral part of the offense, as he was all year. In the regular season, Barkley found paydirt 13 times on the ground and twice through the air, part of a near 1300-yard from scrimmage campaign where he rushed for over 2000. Brown had seven scores last season and has put up double-digits in receiving touchdowns twice in his career. Kansas City struggled to keep receivers out of the end zone last season, giving up the ninth most TDs to wideouts with 19 scores allowed to the position.

Kelce needs no introduction in general or into the end zone. The long-time Chief is in the top five among tight ends with 81 career touchdowns, and he still has a few left in the tank. While he had a career-low three scores last season, Kelce has hit double-digit TDs in three campaigns and put up plenty of scoring shows in the playoffs.

While the chances might be slim, a +900 payout is waiting for you if you have the stones to pull the trigger on this one.

