Minnesota Vikings vs. Green Bay Packers Showdown: Low Scoring Game Expected

Week 12 NFL Betting Preview: Minnesota Vikings vs. Green Bay Packers

The NFC North doesn’t usually deliver a sleepy total, but Week 12 presents exactly that. Oddsmakers have pinned Vikings–Packers at 41.5, one of the lowest totals in this rivalry in years — and for good reason. Both offenses enter this matchup in different forms of disarray, and the market appears to be acknowledging the downturn on both sides.

Green Bay is still listed as a 6.5-point favorite, a surprisingly hefty number considering their own offensive regression and a series of injuries that have stalled their early-season ceiling. Minnesota hasn’t been much better, but they’ve at least shown an ability to stay competitive, even in low-tempo, grind-it-out environments.

Below is a full breakdown of the matchup, the betting angles, and why this rivalry might play out far differently than past high-octane meetings.

Game Preview: Vikings vs. Packers

This year’s edition of Vikings–Packers is shaping up to be more about survival than fireworks. Both teams have leaned heavily on their defenses in recent weeks, and the bookmakers are clearly anticipating another slog at Lambeau.

The Packers’ offense has been the bigger disappointment — inefficient in early downs, inconsistent in the red zone, and frequently derailed by injuries at key skill positions. Despite having capable playmakers, Green Bay has struggled to sustain drives or generate explosive plays, which explains why a nearly touchdown-sized spread feels inflated.

The Vikings haven’t been significantly better, but the Justin Jefferson creates an undeniable lift to their passing-game structure. Minnesota needs him to spark something — anything — for an offense that has lacked rhythm and chunk plays. His presence alone forces defenses into altered coverage shells and opens pockets for secondary receivers, even if the QB play remains an issue.

And that’s the core concern.

JJ McCarthy has looked overmatched, ranking near the bottom of the league in multiple advanced metrics like EPA per play and CPOE. Minnesota has tried to simplify reads and lean on scripted plays early, but the moment they’re forced into long-yardage situations, the offense stalls. Against a Packers pass rush that has consistently generated pressure, asking McCarthy to operate aggressively is a losing formula.

The Vikings’ path is clear: shorten the game, avoid turnovers, let the defense dictate field position, and hope Jefferson can convert enough third downs to keep this one close.

Betting Breakdown

Point Spread: Vikings +6.5

This number feels rich given the current state of Green Bay’s offense. A 6.5-point spread assumes the Packers can create separation, something they’ve struggled to do all season. Minnesota’s defense has been steady and opportunistic, and in a low-possession game, covering becomes easier.

Lean: Vikings +6.5



Rationale: Green Bay’s offense hasn’t shown the consistency required to justify laying this number.

Total: Under 41.5

Normally, a Vikings–Packers matchup screams offense — historically high scoring, big-play receivers, and plenty of divisional chaos. But 2025 is different. Both offenses are dealing with major efficiency issues, neither quarterback is playing well, and the defenses are carrying the workload.

Key factors pointing to the under:

Both teams struggle in early-down efficiency

Neither offense consistently hits explosives

Minnesota will aim to protect McCarthy with a conservative plan

Green Bay is dealing with injuries that limit ceiling plays

Lean: Under 41.5

Player Prop Angles (General Concepts, No Made-Up Lines)

Justin Jefferson Overs (Catches/Yards): His mere reactivation forces volume his way. Minnesota can’t win without peppering him with targets.

JJ McCarthy Unders (Passing): Until proven otherwise, the floor remains low against an aggressive front.

Packers RB Touches Overs: Green Bay may try to lean on ground control given Minnesota’s bend-but-don’t-break structure and the absence of explosive consistency.

Final Prediction

The styles of play point toward a tight, gritty divisional matchup — the kind where field goals, field position, and defensive execution carry the day. The Packers may win outright, but expecting them to run away with it feels optimistic based on their offensive profile.

Projected Lean:

Green Bay wins a low-scoring battle

Vikings cover the +6.5

Total stays under 41.5

